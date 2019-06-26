SEBRING — Sebring Fire Department took home the bragging rights over Highlands County Fire Rescue at this year’s Dirty Dozen Lake Fest.
The 9th edition of the annual obstacle race, the second year in downtown Sebring, also saw a man who can’t see beat two other teams in the Run and Canoe Race.
Roberto Gutierrez, completely blind, ran the course with a team from MidFlorida Credit Union, with his nephew’s hand on his shoulder to guide him, said event organizer and founder, Lisa Celentano.
Gutierrez then piloted the canoe around Lake Jackson relying on voice commands. His team, which also included Maria Garza and George Pinon, came in ahead of two other teams.
Celentano said she had a couple of chase boats out in the lake for safety reasons.
“I told them to stay close (to Gutierrez),” Celentano said, though she didn’t tell them why.
She didn’t want them shadowing Gutierrez too closely, giving him room to complete.
The event was a two-mile foot race followed by a three-person canoe race around 12 water obstacles.
Sebring Fire Department’s team of Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Keegan Allbritton, Firefighter/EMT Greg Carr and Senior Engineer Tony Perez took first place with a winning time of 24:46.
They ran two miles in 17.5 minutes, arrived at their canoe within 30 seconds of one another, then paddled a half-mile course in less than 7.5 minutes, said Sebring Fire Capt. Austin Maddox.
Second Place went to Highlands County Fire Rescue team of Chief Marc Bashoor, EMT Chris Jordan and Firefighter/EMT Nick White with 26:32, Celentano said, while the Malibu Tan team of Deanna McFarland, Zack White and Cassidy Whitehurst took third with 28:47.
The event kicked off with a spaghetti dinner on June 14 at the {span class=”st”}Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks{/span} Lodge 1549 on Lake Jackson. The next morning, Miss Highlands County Emma Rowe sang the national anthem during the Flag Day ceremony.
The day’s events brought vendors from Marine Supply Boats in Winter Haven, Ridge Equipment, SweetFrog Sebring, Malibu Tan and Party Time Rentals.
Celentano said the festival wrapped up with a chance drawing on a 2019 Kubota side-by-side, won by Trent Antheny from Canoe Outpost in Arcadia.
The fundraiser event raised more than $4,000 for Elks Lodge 1529, Folds of Honor foundation and the Highlands Fire EMS Foundation.
Celentano and her Dirty Dozen volunteer staff want to thank Sebring Elks Lodge 1549, Marine Supply — The Boating Store, MidFlorida Credit Union, Ridge Equipment, REV Technical, Steward Construction, SweetFrog Sebring, It’s Party Time Rentals, CrossFit Sebring, Canoe Outpost, Pete Eveleth Well Drilling, Malibu Tan, Sebring Radio and Bernie Little Distributors.
Next year, for the 10th anniversary, Celentano has set the event for Memorial Day weekend. The kickoff dinner will be Saturday, May 23, 2020, with the race and day’s events on Sunday, May 24.
For details on how to get involved, email crossfitsebring@yahoo.com or call Celentano 863-202-1919.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.