By MARC VALERO
Staff Writer
AVON PARK — The annual question and answer session between students and South Florida State College President Thomas Leitzel dubbed “Popcorn with the President,” had a gathering of a couple dozen students in the Building B, Lower Rotunda.
The first question was about what new things were soon coming to the college.
Leitzel replied that the most important thing in the life of a college or university is the 10-year reaffirmation of its accreditation.
In March 2021, in 18 months, a team of visitors from Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS) will be on the campus as part of the college’s review.
The college already began its effort toward reaffirmation, which includes writing a self study, which is headed by Sidney Valentine, vice president for academic affairs and student services.
Leizel noted during the previous reaffirmation, before he came to SFSC, the college had zero recommendations from SACS.
A student asked a question that is usually asked each year: Will the college be adding any other sports program?
It is not in the college’s immediate plans nor in its strategic plan, Leitzel said. The college doesn’t plan to add any more sports teams though they are a vibrant part of student life and important to the institution. The college supports its student athletes, he said.
Responding to a question about any new academic programs, Leitzel said the focus currently is with the reaffirmation of accreditation, but there are plans for new non-credit programs, i.e. construction technology, welding technology and E-defense.
Will the college have more student housing, is another frequent question.
Leitzel said currently the college has student housing at The Hotel Jacaranda, which is owned and operated by the SFSC Foundation and can accommodate about 80 students.
“We are always ready to expand residential opportunities for students,” he said. But, according to Florida law, a college cannot own a residential facility.
If a private developer approached the college and would like to get involved in the process, the college would be ready “to engage in the conversation,” Leizel said. “It is much needed and nothing would make us happier than to expand the housing opportunities.”
During a lull in the questions, Leitzel asked, “How is your experience? Are you doing OK? What do you need from Vice President Valentine?”
“He cannot change a grade,” Leitzel said jokingly, which made some laugh.
