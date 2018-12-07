AVON PARK — South Florida State College celebrates its new graduates with a Commencement ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, at the Alan Jay Wildstein Center for the Performing Arts, SFSC Highlands campus, Avon Park.
The Commencement speaker is Theodosia Shannon, who graduates with her Occupational Certificate in Basic Corrections. She was class leader for Basic Corrections Class 196 and given top honors for academics.
Approximately 214 students will have met the SFSC graduation requirements. Of these, 13 will receive a Bachelor of Applied Science in Supervision and Management, 88 receive their associate degrees, 109 receive vocational certificates or college credit certificates, and 22 receive State of Florida High School diplomas. Participating in the Commencement ceremony will be 170 students.
Mace bearer and chief marshal for this year’s ceremony is Michelle Macbeth, and marshals are Elizabeth Andrews, Davida Austin, Brian Bohlman, Courtney Green, Robert Hampton, Dr. Theresa James, Lorraine Jaques, Cindy Kinser, Claire Miller, Tasha Morales, Asena Mott and Ricardo Pantoja.
The Commencement rehearsal takes place at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 13, in the Wildstein Center on SFSC’s Highlands campus. A Commencement reception will be held in the Catherine P. Cornelius Student Services and Classroom Complex (Building B) immediately following the Commencement exercises.
For questions about SFSC’s Commencement, call 863-453-6661.
