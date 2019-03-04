The South Florida State College Athletic Department will be hosting their 2019 Awards Day on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 in the University Center auditorium and lobby.
The athletic department will be recognizing all student athletes for their contributions to the 2018-19 athletic season at 5 p.m. in the auditorium, followed by a reception in the lobby with snacks and drinks.
All fans, parents, friends, and SFSC employees are welcome to attend. There is no charge to attend this event, nor are reservations required.
We hope to see you on April 30 and thank you all for your support of Panther Athletics.
After School Tennis Classes
After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through March 29, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
