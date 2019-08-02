WEST PALM BEACH — The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) is preparing the regional flood control system to handle heavy local rainfall expected from a tropical wave approaching South Florida this week.
“We are always working year round to keep our regional flood control system prepared as we continue to watch developing conditions so we can spring into action when needed to protect communities and the environment,” said SFWMD Interim Assistant Executive Director and Chief Engineer John Mitnik. “Not just with this approaching tropical wave, but also with the heart of hurricane season approaching, now is a good time for residents to do their part by ensuring their storm drains and swales are clear of debris and also to familiarize themselves with what agency provides local drainage for their property.”
The storm system is forecasted to drop as much as 4-6 inches of rain across some areas of the District by Sunday as the storm passes by South Florida.
SFWMD on Wednesday began drawing down canals throughout its regional floo control system to ensure capacity to take stormwater from local drainage districts and municipalities to prevent flooding. The District also held a call with local drainage districts and municipalities to coordinate flood control efforts as the tropical wave approaches.
Flood control in South Florida is a shared responsibility between the District, which operates the regional flood control system, and local drainage districts, municipalities and homeowners associations that operate the primary and secondary drainage systems that move flood waters away from homes and neighborhoods. Residents throughout South Florida can find what local agency to contact about flooding concerns based on their address by visiting the District’s Flood Control website at sfwmd.gov/floodcontrol.
