Guns blazing from coast to coast and border to border with student shootings, disgruntled employees and mental cases and the astute NRA has the unmitigated gall to call Walmart shameful for deciding to stop gun sales in their over 4,000 stores.
The largest retailer in the country is trying to do something that not even the federal government can do, and that is to eliminate thousands of guns going out their doors in hopes of doing what they can do to minimize the ongoing slaughter in this country.
The NRA and their absolute dogma about the Second Amendment have called Walmart shameful for their actions. This defies all logic as to the problem of controlling more and more guns on the streets.
The NRA says Walmart is victimizing law-abiding Americans in denying their ability to protect themselves against the bad guys.
The dictionary defines the word shameful as follows: "Painful sense of guilt." Does Walmart feel guilty about selling guns? I doubt it, but they are trying to do something, anything, to be less responsible for the glut of guns available.
Now, you NRA members may not care for this letter and I am not knocking the Second Amendment, but you must admit the problem of gun control is a major concern to the American people and knocking Walmart's efforts to do something is better than sitting on your hands.
Shameful is definitely the wrong word.
Hal Graves
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
NRA is great. Trump 2020. Pence 2024 and 2028.
Mr. Graves, don't concern yourself with the delicate flowers of the NRA. Walmart is a private industry that shouldn't have to concern itself with the petulant spoutings of a self serving gun lobby. Walmart is under no obligation to sell firearms or associated products. That's what gun stores are for. I order from Walmart online to get the best value on products and it's of no concern to me that they have pulled firearm products from their inventory. I applaud them.
I can add nothing to either message. America prizes guns above anything else. It's unnatural, this fixation, but the insecure have to crutch on something.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.