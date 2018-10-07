SEBRING — WVDV 104.9 FM is holding its annual Share-A-Thon event to raise funds for the non-profit radio station that broadcasts in Highlands County. The funds are used for operational costs to equipment maintenance.
This is a three-day event from Oct. 11-13. Activities include gift giveaways, food and festivities. The closing event is a day of activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Sunridge Baptist Church grounds located at 3704 Valerie Blvd.; the phone number is 863-382-3695.
WVDV 104.9 FM LP is located at 3631 Dolphin Drive, Sebring, FL 33870. It was established 11 years ago in order to broadcast educational Christian programming and Christian music to Highlands County. It is a bilingual station broadcasting in Spanish from 9 p.m. until 11 a.m. and in English from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.
To learn more go to radiovozdelaverdad.com or voiceoftruthradio.us, or call WVDV 104.9fm at 863-386-0001, or email info@voiceoftruthradio.us.
