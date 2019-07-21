SEBRING — Michael Kempe, 59, died in Frostproof, hit at 9:31 a.m. by a semi-trailer while walking or riding his bicycle across northbound U.S. 27.
A week later, at 5:23 a.m. Tuesday, 35-year-old Mitchell Johnson of Lake Wales was hit by two cars and killed as he was riding north on the far right side of the northbound lanes of Galloway Road in Lakeland. A black 2008 Lincoln MKZ hit him from behind, ejecting him from the bicycle. He rolled across the hood of the Lincoln,fell into the southbound lane and got hit again by a southbound gray 2005 GMC Envoy.
He suffered head trauma from the crash, was transported to Lakeland Regional Health and passed away shortly after arriving, Polk County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Both the truck driver — 45-year-old Reginald Laster of Winter Haven — and the two commuters — 24-year-old Hilda Sanchez-Matos of Lakeland and 47-year-old Eric Partlow of Lakeland — had no injuries and showed no signs of impairment.
The incidents are under investigation. In Johnson’s case, Polk Sheriff’s Office reports he had on dark clothing and had no bicycle lights at a time of morning when light is low and in an area of the road that has no overhead street lighting.
On the day of Kempe’s death, July 10 , Polk deputies had already responded to two other fatal wrecks, one of which killed a pedestrian. The other involved a head-on collision.
“All three of these crashes remain under investigation, but it really emphasizes how important it is to pay complete attention to the road and everything on it, whether you’re in a car, on a bike, or walking,” Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a press release. “This morning has been very tragic for the victims, their loved-ones, the people who were directly involved, and those who witnessed these crashes.”
Cyclist deaths
Polk County has almost six times as many people as Highlands County. Statistics on bicycle crashes show Highlands has fewer bicycle deaths per capita, but does have them.
According to the Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization, Polk County in 2015 had 161 bicycle crashes, with seven fatalities and 145 injuries.
In 2016, those numbers dropped to 131 crashes, six fatalities and 119 injuries.
In 2017, they jumped to 168 bicycle crashes, two bicycle deaths and 161 injuries.
It made for a three-year average of 153 crashes, five deaths and 142 injuries.
The number of fatalities fell in from 2016 to 2017 by 66.7%, but the number of crashes went up 28.2% and injuries increased by 35.3%.
Those same statistics show Highlands County had 15 bicycle crashes in 2015, with two fatalities and 12 injuries.
2016 in Highlands had seven crashes and seven injuries: No fatalities.
Likewise, in 2017, numbers jumped to 11 crashes, one fatality and nine injuries.
Highlands’ three-year average was 11 crashes, one death and nine injuries.
Likewise, from 2016 to 2017, Highlands saw a 57.1% increase in crashes, 20% jump in injuries and a single fatality where there had been none.
Promoting safety
Marybeth Soderstrom, Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization engagement and mobility manager, said the HRTPO, like state-level agencies, has a goal of zero serious injuries and fatalities on roads.
“We can never do enough to promote and encourage safety for all users of our roadways, including bicyclists,” Soderstrom said.
The Heartland Regional Transportation Planning Organization coordinates regional transportation planning for Highlands, DeSoto, Hardee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee counties via a representative board from all six counties.
“As we develop transportation projects in our community,” Soderstrom added, “providing ways for people that walk or bike to be safe while they travel is critical. In some instances, she said, that may look like bike lanes, which are present on U.S. 27 in Highlands County as either designated lanes or wide shoulders.
On many high-speed roadways, however, Soderstrom said an option separate from the roadway, like a multi-use trail, is safer and more comfortable for all travelers.
Through grants from FDOT, the HRTPO has 29 sidewalk/trail projects in the next five years, Soderstrom said.
She also said the HRTPO will develop its “Bike/Pedestrian Safety Plan” for the region in the coming year.
Meanwhile, there are many efforts by the community, specifically through Community Traffic Safety Teams — made up of the Florida Health Department, local and state law enforcement as well as local stakeholders — to provide bike lights and helmets to riders and provide bike safety education for children and adults, Soderstrom said.
Knowing the rules
Jodi Walborn, a Safe Routes To School Community Educator under the FDOT program, by the same name, has seen the “gamut” of cycling and motorist behavior with regard to cyclists.
Based out of Lee County, and an avid cyclist herself, she does bicycle safety seminars in southwest Florida for children, and adults.
She doesn’t reach adults as often as she’d like, but they almost always are surprised and what they learn, she said.
One surprise involves the reasons why bicycles must ride in the right lane with the flow of traffic, not against it, as far over to the right as safely possible.
Walborn said bicycles are vehicles, with the status and responsibility to share the road. If they ride in the right lane, with traffic, other motorists can see them.
Bicycles must obey all traffic signals and signs, stopping and going with traffic.
Drivers also must remember to look right before making a right-hand turn, to make sure they aren’t turning into a crossing pedestrian.
And crosswalks are not “cross-rides,” Walborn said: It’s actually safer to walk bicycles across traffic at a designated walkway than trying to pedal across.
Rules for cyclists
Riders can increase their safety if they:
•Pay attention.
•Ride on the right.
•Obey all traffic signs and signals.
•Yield to traffic when appropriate.
•Ride with bright clothing and riding gear, in well-lit routes.
•Ride with a white headlight and red tail light at night. It’s the law, as is having a rear red reflector.
•Do not ride with earbuds or a headset. That’s unsafe and illegal.
•Always wear a helmet. It will decrease injury.
Helmets are like seat belts, Walborn said: “You don’t wear a helmet because you will crash but because you don’t plan on having an accident.”
The lights are also a legal requirement at night, but are a good idea anytime, just like daytime headlights on a car, Walborn said. At night it helps you see where you’re going, but at all times, it helps people see you, she said.
Flashing lights, if available are better, she said: “You’re most likely to be seen and less likely to be hit.”
Rules for motorists
As for motorists, she recommends drivers:
•Slow down. Speed is a major cause of fatal crashes.
•Avoid distractions while driving and focus on the road.
•Always stop on red and at stop signs, and watch for cyclists and pedestrians before going.
•Be alert. Bicycles and pedestrians are not easily seen.
•Bicycles are vehicles that have the same rights on the road as cars.
•Always watch for them as you would pedestrians and motorcycles.
•If coming up behind a cyclist, and you need to pass, give three feet at least or an entire lane if possible.
“When we (cyclists and I) are out doing rides, drivers run the gamut. I see great drivers who move out and give extra space. Some think it’s a game to see how close they can get to us, or they lay on their horns,” Walborn said. “Please remember, we are everyone else’s mothers, fathers, sons and daughters. We are someone else’s family.”
One of the best bicycle rider T-shirts she’s seen had a message on the back for approaching motorists: “Pass me like I’m your loved one.”
Part of the problem is that some bicyclists do not obey the rules set for cars. They blow through red lights and stop signs as though invisible. I actually had one cyclist tell me, "I don't have to stop at stop signs. That is only for cars!" True story. Sometimes you seal your own fate. In the battle of bike and car, the car will always win. This goes for car drivers too as I've seen drivers seemingly taunt bicyclists by crowding them off the road. Not a good mix.
