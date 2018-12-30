SEBRING — As a dispatcher for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, Melissa Shawver has heard prank calls, distress calls from dying victims, hysteric calls from people who have witnessed shootings and frantic calls after natural disasters and she has faithfully handled these chaotic and stressful situations for over 31 years.
On Dec. 27, Shawver’s coworkers, supervisor and Sheriff Paul Blackman gathered to celebrate her upcoming retirement and eat lunch with her.
Blackman commended her for her hard work and dedication. “She has filled one of the most important roles at the Sheriff’s Office,” Blackman said. “She is one of the most loyal people we have here. I want to thank her for her service. She will be missed dearly. I can’t imagine all she has heard in over 31 years.”
Her supervisor, Captian Lauro Diaz, said, “We are losing someone who has given over half of her adult life as a dispatcher. She has missed Christmas celebrations, birthdays and special occasions to serve people. The amount of knowledge she is taking with her will leave a serious void. We can never say ‘thank you’ enough for her service.”
Shawver loved her job and hardly ever missed work. In fact, she has accumulated over 2,500 hours of sick leave.
When Shawver started on Aug. 12, 1987 at 22 years of age, 911 didn’t even exist in Highlands County. She was an adult working as a dispatch operator when some of her coworkers were being born.
She started as a dispatcher and retired as a Telecommunicator II, which is the person who assumes the supervisor role when that person is off.
One of her coworkers, Mellanie Williams, said, “When I first started in dispatch, I was looking through the call history at [dispatch] for the house I grew up in. I found a 911 hang up in 1994 and found that Melissa handled the prank 911 call I made when I was 4 years old.”
Shawver said, “The little kid calling you and pranking you on the phone today will be your coworker tomorrow.”
When asked what she loved best about her job, Shawver replied, “The excitement of it. I always know what’s going on in the county. It’s nice to be there when a caller needs help. It’s rewarding.”
Her coworkers laughed at the mention of callers. Daniel Baker piped up and said, “We have frequent callers who speak to us more than our mothers.”
Jeannette Braddock, another coworker, said, “What can we say about Missy? She brightens each shift and lightens the mood of a sometimes chaotic situation. Thank you for being an inspiration.”
