SEBRING — Cynthia Lee Watson, 65, was recently married. A post on her Facebook page from Jan. 3 announced the nuptials. She and Tony Watson had been together for five years before tying the knot earlier this month.
Cindy, as her friends called her, lived in Venus with her husband, two Shih Tzus, chickens and even some goats. She was an animal lover and enjoyed making her own jewelry. She loved going to auctions and flea markets with her best friend, Marilyn Martin.
“She’s the first real true friend I ever had,” said Martin. “She was one of those people who would do anything for anybody.”
Martin calls Watson her “bestest” friend. The two frequented flea markets, one looking for antique furniture and the other looking for antique jewelry to take apart and re-purpose. Martin went on to describe her friend as “one of the absolutely nicest people I’ve ever met.”
Watson had been fixing up her home, including renting a buffer to shine the floors. “She was a work horse,” Martin said.
Watson loved her dogs, she loved making jewelry and she loved checking out antiques. But above all else, Martin said, she loved her husband, Tony.
“He was the love of her life,” Martin said.
(1) comment
Praying for the family and friends
