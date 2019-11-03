By INGRID UTECH
Correspondent
When the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office received a call last year about a person making suicidal threats, an officer went to the person’s home. He found a woman very despondent over the death of her mother that had occurred about a month before.
Next to her on the living room couch was a .22 magnum revolver with the hammer in the “back/cocked” position. The firearm was not loaded; there was a leather belt with 32 .22-caliber bullets lying next to the gun. When the officer asked why the gun was on the couch, she said she had thought of shooting herself.
She consented to have the officer collect the gun and ammunition and keep it temporarily at the Sheriff’s Office, and she signed a property receipt for the transaction.
The officer also filed a petition with the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court in Highlands County for a Risk Protection Order which, when issued, would prevent her from possessing a gun for a one-year period.
Until recently, law enforcement agencies and the courts did not have the right to initiate action to stop an individual from possessing a firearm solely on the basis of threats made rather than on the commission of a violent crime. But in February 2018, after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting in Parkland, the Florida legislature enacted a Risk Protection Order Law.
An RPO is a civil court order in which a judge, acting upon a petition from a law enforcement agency, determines that an individual is at imminent risk of committing violent acts. The RPO temporarily prohibits that individual from possessing firearms and ammunition.
It’s not just suicidal threats for which the Sheriff’s Office can file petitions. It can also petition the court to remove firearms from individuals who make threats against others.
In August, a patient at AdventHealth Sebring threatened an emergency room physician. In a sworn affidavit, the physician said: “Even before I had a chance to introduce myself, he [the patient] said he would ‘start shooting’ and ‘f- — me up’ if I did not take care of the pain he was experiencing in his jaw.”
The Sheriff’s Office filed a petition and within 24 hours, the court issued a Temporary Ex Parte RPO, pending a final evidentiary hearing two weeks later, at which time a Final RPO was issued. In addition to prohibiting the individual named in the filing from possessing firearms for one year, the court also required him to get a Behavioral Health Evaluation within the next 60 days.
From March 2018 through September 2019, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office filed 92 petitions with the Highlands County Clerk of the Courts. “In almost all cases, the court issued RPOs,” Darlene Stoelton, senior director of Court Services for the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, said.
Second Amendment Rights advocates say the RPO law is unconstitutional because it takes away guns from individuals who have not committed crimes and does not afford individuals due process.
Garrett Roberts, general counsel for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, disagrees. “There’s many misconceptions about this law,” he said.
“The Sheriff’s Office conducts thorough investigations and is required to obtain sworn affidavits from witnesses and others who have personal knowledge of the facts and circumstances that constitute a petition for risk protection.
“Officers also perform background checks and look into a person’s past to find any evidence that he or she may be at elevated risk of violent acts. When we can obtain a list of the weapons the person owns, we include that in the petition,” Roberts said.
Judge Angela Cowden, who has jurisdiction for Highlands County RPO cases, must determine within 24 hours whether there is “reasonable cause” to issue a Temporary ExParte RPO. If she issues one, then the individual in the petition is required to immediately surrender all firearms and ammunition and any license to carry a concealed weapon.
“The court doesn’t drag out the proceedings either. An evidentiary hearing to decide on the issuance of a Final RPO must be scheduled within 14 days of the date that the petition is filed,” Roberts said.
At the hearing, the individual has the right to testify and call witnesses on his behalf and the right to call witnesses to refute the law enforcement agency’s investigation. The individual also has the right to submit his own evidence, the right to defend himself, and ultimately the right to due process.
At the same time, the Sheriff’s Office must show ‘clear and convincing evidence’, the highest legal standard in a civil proceeding, that the individual poses a significant danger of doing harm to himself or others. “If we can’t meet that standard, the case must be dismissed and the individual must immediately get his firearms and ammunition back,” Roberts said.
Roberts’ defense of the RPO Law is supported by a recent court decision. In September, the First District Court of Appeal ruled that the RPO Law is constitutional, represents an urgent and compelling state interest, and provides due process.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Threatening violence either to one's self or to others is a crime not protected by the 2A. The RPO seems a good idea. I'm only concerned about a possible slippery slope where guns are collected from citizens when not warranted. The jury is out on this from my standpoint.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.