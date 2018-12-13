AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division served a search warrant to two people staying in an Avon Park hotel room, and illegal drugs were reportedly found in their possession.
Joshua Jessie Robins, 39, of Lake Placid, was arrested by the authorities Friday, Dec. 7. Robins was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of drug equipment.
Johnnie Harriet Giles, 27, of Lake Placid, was also arrested Friday, Dec. 7. According to the arrest report, Giles is known by various street names, including Rose Tapanga, Snow Bunnii, Topanga, Tapanga and Baby Jay. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.
Both subjects were found in a local Avon Park hotel room and detained.
Deputies allegedly found illegal drugs in Robins’ right front pocket, including a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, narcotic pain pills, and pills used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
According to the arrest report, Robins denied having any knowledge of how the illegal drugs got into his pant’s pocket, and he did not know whose drugs they were.
Near Giles’ purse, deputies allegedly found a plastic container with smaller plastic bags inside it. One of the bags contained a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Deputies also found three other plastic bags that contained a green, leafy substance that field tested positive for cannabis.
A glass pipe containing residue was found in Giles’ purse, and the residue within the pipe field tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, the report states.
(1) comment
She looks like that horrible Snapchat filter
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.