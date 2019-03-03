SEBRING — During a routine traffic stop, a deputy reportedly found over 250 grams of methamphetamine.
Jillian Elizabeth Tubbs, 28, of Avon Park, was arrested on Thursday by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff's Office and charged with trafficking over 14 grams of amphetamine and possession of drug equipment.
Around 8 p.m. on Thursday a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a green Jeep, after a fellow officer reported that the vehicle failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection of Starfish Avenue and Valerie Boulevard, the arrest report states.
The information that shows the reason for the search of the vehicle was redacted. During the search of Tubbs' vehicle, the deputy reportedly found a broken smoking apparatus that is commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.
After the deputy found the pipe, he continued to search the vehicle. A shoe box was removed from the vehicle, and Tubbs immediately began crying and stating, "That's not mine," the deputy noted.
The box allegedly held five plastic bags that had a combined total weight of 256 grams of a green crystal-like substance that reportedly field tested positive for methamphetamine.
Another plastic bag was found in Tubbs' possession, and it was also allegedly filled with a crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. This bag reportedly weighed 3.8 grams. The total weight for the illegal substance was 259.6 grams, the report states.
During the investigation, "Jillian continued showing signs of sorrow and continued stating it wasn't hers," the report states.
