SEBRING — Although Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman gave back $1.29 million to the county, little of it could have paid for a traffic enforcement unit.
Some of the November refund went to pay back grants.
What was left after that, said Sheriff’s Business Administrator Rob Reed, only showed up at the end of the fiscal year because the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office had several open positions or weeks-long gaps between a position opening up and getting filled.
Out of the $1.29 million refund, Reed said, $307,935 had to go back to grants, both state and federal, meant to fund specific programs. By law, the Sheriff’s Office has to give back any unused funds from those programs at the end of the fiscal year.
The remaining $982,066, Reed said, would have paid for personnel, operations and capital that the Sheriff’s Office actually didn’t need because the 2017-18 fiscal year was not as expensive as Blackman, Reed and other sheriff’s administrators thought it would be.
“The money is only there because we didn’t incur the costs we expected to during the year,” Reed said. “We don’t over-budget, but we try hard not to under-budget. In reality, we lower our budgets to meet the demands of the county (government). Had (all) our people been in place for 26 pay periods, we more than likely would have spent out that $900,000.”
Instead, the Sheriff’s Office had approximately 25 “lapsed positions.” People either retired, quit, moved out of the area with a spouse or got “poached” by other agencies, Reed said.
A deputy can give two weeks notice before taking another job, but the Sheriff’s Office must spend as much as three months recruiting, running background checks/tests, hiring and supplying a new deputy.
“That’s why, generally, we have money left over at the end of the year,” Reed said.
Bucket funding
As for trying to start back up a traffic enforcement unit, $900,000 would not necessarily have been enough, especially given the political climate for the county budget.
The way it works, he said, is that the Board of County Commission approves the sheriff’s budget, which has nine “buckets,” divided evenly into three categories: Law enforcement, court services and detention.
Each of those has “buckets” for personnel, operations and capital, meaning cars and equipment. The sheriff does the best to estimate what is needed in the annual budget, and submits it to the County Commission.
Once approved for the year, the sheriff can move money around those “buckets,” if needed, using budget amendments. Reed said that happens because conditions change throughout the year.
A big example was how the Sheriff’s Office bought generators and had deputies on overtime after Hurricane Irma. Overtime was the biggest expense, Reed said.
Mid-season hurricanes always play havoc, Reed said, because they hit in September, right after the county and Sheriff’s Office have agreed on a budget.
Not in budget
For the 2018-19 budget, there were dual pressures of allocating funds for the mandated Safe Schools Program and keeping budgets close to a 1.97 percent increase, to match property tax revenue increases.
In that political climate, Reed said, adding a request for traffic unit funding would have been a bit too much.
Reed said the Sheriff’s Office had a hard time getting Safe Schools funding, even with commitments from the state, county, School Board of Highlands County, City of Avon Park and Town of Lake Placid.
Ultimately, the Sheriff’s Office also had to allocate the refund from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for generators and overtime. Those funds went right back into personnel, for the school resource officers, and capital: Their vehicles.
Outfitting a deputy for the road, Reed said, costs $25,000 for a base-model patrol car, which increases to $40,000 once the car gets sirens, lights, a laptop computer, in-car two-way digital-coded radio, striping/decals, in-car brackets for hardware and in-trunk roadside safety gear.
Then the deputy needs equipment, Reed said: As much as $4,400 for the on-belt radio with handset, $800 for the Kevlar vest, and then as much as $6,000 total for the personal gear, including the rifle and sidearm, flashlights and other equipment.
A new patrol unit, like a dedicated traffic enforcement unit, would need its own sergeant, Reed said.
Stealthy but pricey
J.P. Fane, retired from the Sheriff’s Office and an eight-year veteran of its former traffic unit, told the Highlands News-Sun in August that the unit’s motorcycles were stealthy and effective.
Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel also pointed out that decreased funds and increased costs have made it no longer feasible.
Patrol deputies conduct traffic stops at the rate of 16 per day, Dressel said, while traffic deputies cost more to hire and outfit than regular deputies: They get both a car and motorcycle, focus on nothing but traffic and require extra training.
Fane said the motorcycle skills course was physically demanding, but ensured traffic deputies stayed safe on the road.
It included how to “wreck” safely by laying the motorbike down on all kinds of surfaces, Fane said, something very likely to happen on any given day.
Even then, motorcycle deputies could not avoid bad drivers. Once while on a funeral escort, he had an impatient driver pass a line of cars, miss his leg and hand, but clip his motorcycle, sending motorcycle parts everywhere.
He was not seriously injured; he said God was watching for him that day.
There haven’t been any discussions now about a traffic unit, Reed said, and there have been no announcements of extra funds to provide one.
The $308,621 left over from grants in Fiscal Year 2017-18 doesn’t account for much in the sheriff’s annual $32 million budget, Reed said.
Reed said the $982,066 in county funds doesn’t count for much of it either, but represents funds the Sheriff’s Office would have already spent, if fully staffed.
