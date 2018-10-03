SEBRING — Sheriff Paul Blackman thought he’d have enough funds from Lake Placid and the Highlands County School Board to buy equipment for school deputies.
Instead, he got it from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, in a way.
Among public agencies that have requested reimbursement from FEMA in the wake of Hurricane Irma, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office has already received a check: $255,000 for generators the Sheriff’s Office bought to operate fuel pumps at gasoline stations around the county.
He just had to go to the Highlands County Board of County Commission Tuesday — the second day of the new fiscal year — to ask them to put the check into his agency’s accounts to buy school resource deputies’ uniforms, Kevlar vests, equipment belts, weapons and radios — in-car and hand-held at $5,000 each.
The total equipment cost for each new deputy, Blackman said, is $42,000.
With 11 new deputies to put into local schools under the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, enacted after the Feb. 14 school shooting in Parkland, Blackman said he would need a total of $469,000.
Commissioner Ron Handley made the motion to deposit the Sheriff’s Office’s FEMA check. Commissioner Don Elwell seconded it for discussion.
It ultimately passed, 4-0, with Commission Vice Chair Jim Brooks absent.
Blackman had counted on $70,000 extra from the School Board, sent from the state.
Blackman explained to commissioners that Gov. Rick Scott had allocated funds for the one-time startup costs for the Safe Schools Program.
However, the Florida Legislature said no, Blackman said.
That’s how he lost the $70,000 from the School Board.
He had also hoped to get $75,000 from the town of Lake Placid, but the town was only able to allocate $25,000.
Blackman was able to negotiate with the city of Avon Park for $75,000 in the 2017-18 fiscal year.
He told commissioners he would still be $100,000 short.
“We’ll do our best to find it,” Blackman said.
Elwell asked if he hadn’t budgeted for equipment, and Blackman said his allocations under the county budget, as approved in September, was for salaries. He had told them throughout the budget process, he said, that equipment would be bought internally.
Elwell asked if Blackman was repurposing patrol vehicles for school deputies, and Blackman said “absolutely” they are.
Sheriff’s Business Administrator Rob Reed said the county also allocated $400,000 in the 10-year capital financial strategy to replace sheriff’s vehicles. However, Blackman said road patrol vehicles have to be retired to other divisions when they hit 80,000 miles.
Of his 80 road patrol vehicles, 28 have more than 80,000 miles. Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said 16 of those vehicles have more than 130,000 miles.
One, Dressel said, has 203,000 miles.
Blackman said they can’t be pursuit vehicles, but can serve school deputies.
“There are no high speed pursuits at an elementary school,” Elwell quipped.
Blackman said if his agency hadn’t spent funds on emergency generators, he would have had the funds at the end of the year for equipment or to refund to the county.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he and Blackman had talked about, possibly, setting up end-of-year projects accounts for Constitutional officers. Extra funds could go in there to cover needs like Blackman’s vehicles or information technology upgrades for the Clerk of the Courts.
Elwell, who said he’d also spoken with Blackman on the matter, suggested Constitutional officers splitting surpluses with the county, but liked the idea of forming such a partnership.
Commissioner Jack Richie voiced one objection to the emergency item, which was added to the agenda last-minute with no notice or supporting materials. Blackman apologized for the late notice, but also said he felt it was an emergency, given his need to outfit 11 new school resource officers for the school year.
Vosburg said the matter would require a vote on a budget amendment at a meeting this month or next month, and they would have backup material then.
