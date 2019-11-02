By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Shird Smith Moore II, co-owner of Spray and Pray Guns & Ammo on U.S. 98, has put in to run for Highlands County Board of County Commission.
“I was born and raised in District 2, [and] I’m a second-generation small business owner,” Moore said Friday. “I want to help out the community as much as I can.”
The 38-year-old Moore said he has seen changes, good and bad, in the community. However, he said, after three years in the U.S. Army and several jobs in construction and driving heavy trucks — including an over-the-road trucker — he said he’s seen all parts of the country and the world.
“I figured out Sebring wasn’t a bad place to live and raise my family,” he chuckled.
Being a native, his father owned Moore Storage, Sun Battery and Moore Tool and Cover on U.S. 98, not far from his current business.
When he served with the Army, with the 10th Mountain Division, he had a seven-month deployment to Kosovo and also provided support to other operations.
Upon discharge, which was Aug. 17, 2002, he started driving for Bernie Little Distributors — also on U.S. 98 — then drove a concrete truck, did construction and drove long-haul trucks.
Recently, he and his wife, Crystal, opened the gun shop and shooting range on U.S. 98.
They have a 16-year-old daughter at Sebring High School and a 10-year-old son at Cracker Trail Elementary School, Moore said.
He doesn’t see much available in the community for young people to do: The “under 20 crowd.”
“There’s a lot of stuff for retired people to do. I want to focus on youth,” Moore said.
Moore also said he hopes, though a public office, he can help bring back a “small-town feel” to Highlands County. It seems, he said, that people don’t know each other anymore, and he’d like to see people know each other better.
He has not yet started fundraising. According to the Supervisor of Elections Office, his accounts are still empty.
Shird is one of four vying for the seat that County Commissioner Don Elwell will vacate as of Election Day 2020, a condition of his campaign for Clerk of Courts.
