Shirley U. Carrin

Shirley U. Carrin, 87 of Sebring, Florida died, Aug. 26, 2019. She was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, moving to Sebring in 1985 from Miami, Florida. She was a registered nurse having worked in hospitals, an alcohol drug and rehab center in Avon Park, and was a night duty nurse at Avon Park Correctional Institution, retiring in 1996. Shirley was a member of Sebring Church of the Nazarene.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Carrin, in April 2002 and is survived by her loving family: daughters, Cynthia L. (Bruce) Burke of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Marlene E. (Gregory) Morris of Sebing, Florida and Anne-Marie (Mark) Olin of McComb, Mississippi; brother, LaBaron Broadbent of Sebring, Florida; grandchildren, Anthony and Steven Burke, Angela and Nicholas Espinosa, and Phillip and Grant Morris.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 with a service to follow at Morris Funeral Chapel with Pastor Mark Montgomery and Rev. Charles Carrin. Entombment to follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Avon Park, Florida. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring. www.morrisfuneralchapel.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments