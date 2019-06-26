Every year your local public libraries host Summer Reading Programs to provide our communities’ students with resources and enrich their “time off” during summer vacation. Your public libraries are hosting Space-themed events, crafts, and movies throughout the summer months to support this occasion. The libraries also have many wonderful space books for children of all ages. Take these reads “to infinity and beyond!”
“Margaret and the Moon” by Dean Robbins tells the story of Margaret Hamilton’s curiosity, knowledge, observations, and most importantly — her hard work! This early elementary picture book has an AR level of 3.7 but can be enjoyed by anyone.
“My Best Pop-up Space Book” by Clare Lloyd and Caryn Jenner is a fun and interactive book with sound. This book has an AR level of 6.6 and introduces complex concepts in very simple ways.
“11 Planets: A New View of the Solar System” by David Aguilar is a detailed overview of the eight major planets and three dwarf planets in our solar system. This fresh new take on our solar system is informative but also easy-to-read with examples and color pictures.
“Just Right: Searching for the Goldilocks Planet” by Curtis Manley is a great story about a young girl’s curiosity. She has a lot of questions about what we would need to live on another planet. This book has an AR level of 5.5.
“Space: Discover the Universe” offers to-the-point information about many aspects of space. Over 300 pages of facts and color pictures make this book perfect for the young astronomer.
“How do you Burp in Space? And other tips every space tourist needs to know” by Susan Goodman is a funny take on a travel guide to outer space travel. It provides information about getting to space, eating in space, what to see in space, and getting back to Earth.
“Where did Pluto Go? A Beginner’s Guide to Understanding the ‘New Solar System’ ” by Paul Sutherland is a great resource for anyone wondering why Pluto is now deemed a dwarf planet. The foreword by Neil deGrasee Tyson puts into perspective the scope of cosmic entities in our solar system alone.
“Armstrong: The Adventurous Journey of a Mouse to the Moon” by Torben Kuhlmann tells a fascinating story about a little mouse who undertakes a great feat. Armstrong discovers that mice learned how to fly and he longs to go to the moon. This book has an AR level of 4.9 and is a great story about perseverance and hard work.
This July is a special occasion — the 50th year anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. At 1 p.m. July 19, visit NASA’s live broadcast page for “NASA’s Giant Leaps: Past and Future – Celebrating Apollo 50th as we Go Forward to the Moon.” Before that you can check out archived video, audio, and pictures from the Apollo 11 moon landing, just visit www.nasa.gov/specials/apollo50th/.
