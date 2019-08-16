It seems my interest in addresses went as invisible as the gun shooters, arrested and charged, by Highlands sheriff's officers' information. The missing address of a shooting on public streets, I understand. It is the missing home address of shooters that I think is important enough for publication.
Newspapers and sheriff's websites publish sex offender addresses, even dog offenders, so why not publish addresses of gun-toting "active shooters?" There was offender street and house number information on public record. They even traced gun information. These potential life-and-death dangers to citizens should have a Shooters List. Knowing our neighbor not only has a gun, but doesn't mind shooting, endangering lives, is something everyone should know.
Just as dangers, personal information, inside the school systems go invisible, so do these potential mass shooters on public streets. It is not the location that endangers us as much as the person carrying, and shooting guns, but how do we know who/where they are? We need addresses of gun shooters more than dog endangerment or other less life-threatening addresses. We might not know names of our neighbors, but we should know they were arrested. Addresses tell us that.
So, instead of informing who, where, what of public interests, we get incomplete stories. Walk out your door, fear everyone because we know we have gun crime but we do not know who or where they may be.
James Bell
Sebring
You make a valid point. Every infraction gets all your personal information plastered into the newspaper except shooters. I find it interesting that they are a protected species.
