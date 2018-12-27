AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shooting that occurred near the vicinity of South Delaney Avenue and Hal McRae Boulevard just before midnight on Wednesday.
"The victim was taken to a regional medical facility for treatment," Crime Prevention Practitioner Nell Hays said. "It is my understanding that the injuries are not life threatening."
Authorities were unable to provide the victim's age or gender.
If anyone has information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers.
"Crime Stoppers is the very best way to report crime," Hays said. People can report tips anonymously and can get cash rewards. Call 1-800-226-TIPS (8477) or visit heartlandcrimestoppers.com and click on "Submit a Tip."
