SEBRING —A shooting Wednesday night at the Avon Park Dollar General store became the third shooting reported in two days this week.
Shootings Tuesday night and Wednesday morning disturbed the community in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the jurisdiction of Sebring Police Department. Now, Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a shooting 11:42 p.m. Wednesday night west of the Avon Park Dollar General store at State Road 64 and Olivia Road.
The victim, a 19-year-old Avon Park man, was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition.
Further details are not available for release at this time, because the case is still open. However, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Jorge Martinez at 863-402-7250 or detectives@highlandssheriff.org.
People may also leave anonymous tips with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS or heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Crime Stoppers tips may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000.
Anonymous tips can also be left through the HCSO’s smartphone app, available for free for both iPhone and Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.