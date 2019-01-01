SEBRING — The Highlands News-Sun counts 22 shooting incidents with 15 arrests for 2018. Twenty people were shot and one died: Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr.
Many cases had more than one injury and some had none. The cases are often difficult to solve since victims and witnesses are often afraid to talk with authorities.
“It’s not uncommon for a victim to sign a waiver of prosecution,” said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the HCSO, “(because) they’re not wanting us to look into it or they want to handle it themselves.
“We need witnesses to make statements or victims to cooperate,” he said.
Sebring Police Department
• On March 30, 2018, a 24-year-old man got shot near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Street. It’s still an active investigation, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said, and there are recent leads. Investigators are trying to locate potential witnesses who may lead to a potential suspect.
• On April 17, 2018, at 7:30 p.m., residents in the area of Rose Avenue reported shots fired. Bullets damaged their house, and police have since obtained blurry night-time surveillance video of a bearded man wearing a dark cap, dark pants and a white T-shirt with something reflective either on his left chest or in a pocket.
Recent shootings under Sebring PD’s jurisdiction
• On Dec. 18, 2018, a 57-year-old female was shot in the back side in the area of Lemon Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard and was taken to an out-of-county hospital for treatment.
• On Dec. 19, 2018, at 10:05 a.m., Sebring PD responded to a shooting in the area of Lemon Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard. No one was injured, but two arrests were made in connection with the shooting — Jomorris Tysheim Mack, 22, and Joe Cecil Mack, 23. Both men are from Sebring.
According to Cmdr. Curtis Hart of the Sebring PD, both the Dec. 18 and 19 shootings are related. Theodore Gibbs, 24, is also being invested as a suspect, Hart said.
• On Dec. 26, 2018, another shooting occurred near the intersection of Lemon Avenue and MLK Jr. Boulevard. However, no injuries were reported and the police are still actively investigating.
“Investigators and officers have done a really good job investigating those [incidents] and making the streets safer,” Hart said. “If anyone has any information about these shootings, contact Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart at 863-471-5108 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.”
Unsolved Sheriff’s Office cases
• July 21, 2018, at 1:20 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg multiple times on Biscayne Avenue NE in Placid Lakes. It’s inactive, due to a lack of cooperation by victims and witnesses.
• Sept. 15, 2018, at 12:15 a.m., an adult male got shot at 525 Lake Blue Drive. Deputies have identified a suspect, but must wait on evidence analysis by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Laboratory.
• Nov. 10, 2018, at 9 p.m., a 2-year-old got struck by glass and an adult got shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of 49 E. Metcalfe St. in Avon Park. The case is still open and active.
• Nov. 24, 2018, at 4 a.m., Tavaris James and Robert Willis were shot near Highway Park Liquors. Both got treated at hospitals and are recovering. The case is still open and active.
Recent shootings investigated by HCSO
• Nov. 25, 2018, two suspects allegedly attempted to murder a 52-year-old Lake Placid man. Akeem Demarries Hill, 28, of Lake Placid, aka “Quarter Head,” was arrested Dec. 3, 2018, and Jurvoski Tamon Hawthorne Sr., 34, of Lake Placid, was arrested Dec. 4, 2018.
• Dec. 2, 2018 at 5:20 p.m., a shooting took place at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park. Neither of the victims, ages 17 and 19, had life-threatening injuries. Deputies arrested Torin Lamell Swain Daniels, 18, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
Two other suspects, both from Avon Park, have warrants for attempted murder — Daniel Luis Galarza, 18, and Sebastian Martinez, 16. Police believe Galarza pulled the trigger.
• Dec. 19, 2018, at 11:42 p.m. a shooting occurred at the Avon Park Dollar General store at State Road 64. The victim, a 19-year-old Avon Park man, was shot multiple times and is in critical but stable condition. Julian Thomas Joseph, 18, of Sebring, was arrested Dec. 27, 2018, in connection with the shooting. The case is still open and active.
• On Dec. 26, 2018, just before midnight, a shooting occurred in the vicinity of South Delaney Avenue and Hal McRae Boulevard. One victim was injured and taken to a regional medical facility for treatment. The case is still open and under investigation.
To provide information regarding a shooting, call 1-800-226-TIPS.
