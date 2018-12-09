SEBRING — When a gun goes off in Highlands County, people call 911, but whether or not that gunfire results in an arrest depends on residents, officials say.
“It’s an unfortunate reality of people who live in a community where violence occurs,” said Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund. “We realize the potential harm’s way someone can put themselves into by testifying.”
Hoglund’s department has at least two open shooting cases from this year: one with injury and one with damage to a house.
The same is true of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, said Sheriff’s Public Information Officer Scott Dressel. The Highlands News-Sun counts 14 incidents in the unincorporated areas with 11 arrests. There were 14 injuries and one death: Deputy Sheriff William Gentry.
Many cases had more than one injury and some had none, but of those, at least four still aren’t solved.
“It’s not uncommon for a victim to sign a waiver of prosecution,” Dressel said, “(because) they’re not wanting us to look into it or they want to handle it themselves.
“We need witnesses to make statements or victims to cooperate,” he said.
It’s for that reason that Sheriff Paul Blackman had his department apply for — and get — a COPS ADAPT grant: Community-Oriented Policing Services, Achieve Diversity And Public Trust.
That unit patrols neighborhoods where violence is coupled with silence in order to get people in the neighborhood to help get rid of people who shoot up the neighborhood, authorities said.
Those units also recruit officers who grew up in those neighborhoods, in hopes that friend and family connections will help build bridges of trust.
At a 2017 shooting in south Avon Park at a large gathering, most of the crowd reported to be there had dispersed by the time deputies arrived, Dressel said. Those who stuck around gave little to no information.
Those aren’t the only neighborhoods with that problem, Dressel said, but that problem is prevalent there.
Hoglund said he’d like to have a COPS ADAPT unit, but he can’t spare any personnel at this point.
He’s trying to recover numbers of officers lost to retirement and the School Safety Act.
Three officers had to be assigned to local schools by the state mandate, he said. Another seven have retired since October 2016 — all supervisors.
That means a lot of field officers started moving up the ranks, but Hoglund still needs to fill five positions. He has some undergoing background checks, but they aren’t hired yet.
Two new officers were set to graduate from the South Florida State College Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday night. Hoglund said he was ready to put them to work.
In the first Sebring police case, a 24-year-old man got shot on March 30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lemon Street. It’s still an active investigation, Hoglund said, and there are recent leads. Investigators are trying to locate potential witnesses who may lead to a potential suspect.
In the other case, residents in the area of Rose Avenue reported shots fired at 7:30 p.m. April 17. Bullets damaged their house, and police have since obtained blurry night-time surveillance video of a bearded man wearing a dark cap, dark pants and a white T-shirt with something reflective either on his left chest or in a pocket.
Police had sent bulletins to other law enforcement agencies, but have gotten no hits.
“It’s still active, but it’s cold at this point,” Hoglund said.
Unsolved Sheriff’s Office cases are as follows, Dressel said:
• July 21, at 1:20 p.m., a 20-year-old man was shot in the leg multiple times on Biscayne Avenue NE in Placid Lakes. It’s inactive, due to a lack of cooperation by victims and witnesses.
• Sept. 15 at 12:15 a.m., an adult male got shot at 525 Lake Blue Drive. Deputies have identified a suspect, but must wait on evidence analysis by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Crime Laboratory.
• Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., a 2-year-old got struck by glass and an adult got shot in a drive-by shooting in the area of 49 E. Metcalfe St. in Avon Park. The case is still open and active.
• Nov. 24 at 4 a.m., Tavaris James and Robert Willis were shot near Highway Park Liquors. Both got treated at hospitals and are recovering. The case is still open and active.
There is a case from last week where one has been arrested and two are wanted in connection with a shooting that took place at 5:20 p.m. Dec. 2 at 1016 Marble Ave. in Avon Park. Neither of the victims, ages 17 and 19, had life-threatening injuries.
Deputies have arrested Torin Lamell Swain Daniels, 18, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm.
Two other suspects, both from Avon Park, have warrants for attempted murder. Detectives believe Daniel Luis Galarza, 18, pulled the trigger. He has a warrant for two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery.
Sebastian Martinez, 16, has a warrant for two counts of attempted homicide and one count of robbery. In addition, Martinez is also being charged with violation of probation.
Sheriff’s deputies made arrests in the Nov. 25 attempted murder of a 52-year-old Lake Placid man.
Akeem Demarries Hill, 28, of Lake Placid, aka “Quarter Head,” was arrested on Monday evening, Dec. 3, and faces multiple first-, second- and third-degree felonies. The charges are: second-degree attempted murder, assault with intent to commit a felony, using a firearm during a felony, displaying a firearm during a felony, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
Also arrested by the Sheriff’s Office in connection with the attempted murder of the Lake Placid man was Jurvoski Tamon Hawthorne Sr. on Tuesday, Dec. 4.
Hawthorne’s charges mirror Hill’s: attempted second-degree murder, assault with intent to commit a felony, weapon offense – displaying a firearm during a felony, firing a weapon in public, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Staff writer Kim Leatherman contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.