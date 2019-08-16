In 1980s, FBI defined mass murderer as one who “kills four or more people in a single incident (not including himself).
Absence of a systematic definition of mass shootings leads to misinterpretation of reported evidence. The ambiguity in how mass shootings are defined and counted result in increased media coverage influencing public perception without better informing our understanding of the prevalence of mass shootings.
From 1982 to Aug. 4, 2019 based on 114 mass shooting incidents, 141 handguns used in 93 incidents, 53 rifles used in 43 instances, 30 shotguns in 26 instances. Handguns are the most commonly used weapon type in mass shootings (rifles include non semi-automatic, semi-automatic and illegal modified and handguns include: pistols, derringers, revolvers, and undesignated semi-automatic.
What is the issue with the Sebring Firemen’s Association allowing gun shows in an auditorium that is the legal distance from the high school, which is closed on weekends? I have worked or attended 20 of these shows, and have never seen more than six to eight cars in school parking lot on Saturdays, none on Sundays. What influence is this having on the kids? Yes, it brings revenue into the city/county, which is used for the public with regards to the Firemen.
I would venture a guess that probably 85% of these students have a parent with guns in their homes.
For your information, all vendors are federally licensed, perform a background check, and you have to wait three days to get your purchase, if qualified. Regarding “Assault Weapons” the military defines “assault weapon” as a selectable fire rifle, meaning semi-auto/fully auto. Definition: Assault is an action not a device, a device is a; gun, car, bat, knife, bomb vest, used to “assault”!
“If you really think today’s shootings are the fault of the gun, you are totally delusional, this is a cultural issue” (Gov. Bevin’s Kentucky), I had an article in this paper back in February that spelled it out in detail. Guns cannot kill, it requires the human variable to accomplish that task.
Should we also claim every auto dealer in town is bringing weapons of mass destruction into our community? Death toll by vehicle: 2016 — 37,806; 2017 – 37,133; 2018 – 36,150.
John Nelson is a Sebring residents. Guest columns are the opinion of the writer, not necessarily that of the Highlands News-Sun.
That's a lame NRA cult retort. Guns are designed for killing. Cars are not. Cars are banned for those who misuse them. American society makes folk heroes out of gun thugs. They have since the 20's.
Banning guns would be like taking the cars away from the sober drivers to end drunk driving.
Also, there is no such thing as an "Assault Rifle", it is just a rifle. The assault part of the equation is the person behind the rifle. He or she could possibly be the assaulter, but not the rifle. Want to keep your guns ?? Vote Republican. TRUMP 2020.
