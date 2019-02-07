Cook book and food magazine recipe ingredient lists for soups and sauces, often include a broth. What is a broth? It is a liquid made from cooking vegetables, meat, or fish in water. A broth is incorporated to supposedly enhance flavor. The term stock is often used interchangeably with broth, although stock is made mostly from bones and meat. Bouillon cubes are dehydrated meat stock and come in the form of tablets.
Broth and its relatives stock and bouillon are actually unnecessary. Soup and sauce recipes always also call for fresh or dried herbs, spices, or smoked bones, and other flavor bombs. Most commercial broths are replete with unhealthy additives and often contain high levels of sodium. Bouillon cubes are notoriously salty and nutritionally poor as well.
Making your own broth (or stock) is a pointless time-consuming affair. Their recipes often require a long simmering time, even up to several hours! When you add the prep time to this endeavor you have to ask yourself: “Why go to all this trouble when I can just add herbs, spices, or other flavorful ingredients that are routinely used in all other cooked foods?” This is particularly the case in our times when people are extremely busy.
Another issue against the use of home-cooked or commercial broths: When vegetables are exposed to intense and prolonged heat, some of their fragile and heat-sensitive nutrients are rendered dead-on-arrival. So save time, and try the following examples of some no-broth, mouth watering wholesome soups – enjoy!
Split Pea Soup
4 servings
1 cup uncooked dried split peas
4 cups water
1 – 2 smoked soup bones
1 large carrot, sliced, then chopped
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 stalk celery, sliced, then chopped
2 teaspoons dried tarragon
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Check peas and discard debris. Rinse peas in a strainer and place in a large saucepan. Add the water, cover; and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook 2 minutes. Turn off the burner and let the peas stand in the hot water 1 hour. 2. Add the bones cover, and cook soup slowly 35 minutes. 3. Prepare all vegetables in a bowl. Mix in vegetables and seasonings and cook 15 – 20 more minutes, stirring occasionally. Tip: You can also soak the peas in the water for 8 hours or overnight, and skip the precooking stage in step one. Before you start, though, be sure and discard any debris mixed with the dry peas, and rinse the peas in a strainer. Proceed with step 2 and on.
Curried Sweet Potato Soup
2 servings
1 large sweet potato
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, chopped
2 teaspoons curry powder
½ teaspoon ground ginger
Salt and pepper to taste
2-1/2 cups water
Peel and rinse the potato and cut into ¾-inch pieces. Place in a bowl and set aside. In a large saucepan heat the oil over medium heat. Add the onion, reduce the heat to medium-low, and cook uncovered 5 minutes, until the onion begins to turn translucent, stirring occasionally. Add curry, ginger, salt, and pepper and mix well to blend. Mix in potatoes and water and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook slowly 15 minutes, until the potatoes are fork-tender. Remove from stove and use a hand-masher to mash the potatoes. Allow some lumpiness to remain for a more robust soup.
Chicken (or turkey) Vegetable Soup
4 servings
Chicken or turkey bones (skinless necks, backs etc.), or 4 skinless chicken drumsticks
5 cups water
1 large yellow onion, chopped
4 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1 medium tomato, chopped
1 medium carrot, sliced
1 stalk celery, sliced
2 tablespoons dried dill weed or dried basil
Salt and pepper to taste
½ cup whole wheat spaghetti, broken into 2 inch sticks
10 sprigs parsley leaves, chopped
In large saucepan place the water, and bones or meat and bring to a boil over high heat. Cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook 20 minutes. Add all other ingredients, except parsley, and cook 15 minutes longer. Remove from stove and mix in the parsley. After soup is done cooking, if chicken drumsticks were used, transfer them to a plate. Remove meat off bones, chop into small pieces, and return to soup. Discard the bones.
Judy E. Buss is a nutritional cooking instructor, blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, and speaker.
