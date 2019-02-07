Treat family, friends and co-workers to something they will all love this Valentine’s Day by making easy and impressive cookies. Start with your favorite roll-out cookie recipe or simply dress up store-bought ones by adding some simple details with icing.
From the cupids at Wilton, here are three ways to leave them smitten with sweets this Valentine’s Day:
• Desserts with dimension. Triple your treats by stacking three decorated cookies in different sizes together and attach them with icing.
• Complement with color. A simple piping technique looks stunning when piped in different colors on your cookies.
• Get to gifting. Wrap your finished treats in a Valentine’s Day treat bag or box.
For more fun and delicious Valentine’s Day recipes, baking tips and inspiration, visit www.wilton.com.
Stackable Ombre Heart Cookies
Each stacked cookie serves 1.
Favorite roll-out cookie recipe
Royal icing (recipe on wilton.com)
Rose Icing Color
Heart Micro Mini Icing Decorations
Prepare and roll out cookie dough following recipe directions. Use 3 smallest cutters from 4-piece heart nesting cookie cutter set to cut out shapes. Bake and cool cookies.
Divide royal icing into three equal portions, and tint 3 shades of rose. Thin a portion of each shade following recipe directions. Use tip 3 and full-strength tinted icing to outline cookies. Use thinned tinted icing in cut decorating bag to fill in cookies; gently tap to smooth icing. Let dry overnight.
Use icing to attach cookies, stacking largest to smallest; place icing decoration on top.
Scalloped Heart Cookies
Each cookie serves 1.
Favorite roll-out cookie recipe
Ready-To-Use White Creamy Decorator Icing
Icing Colors: Burgundy, Red-Red and Christmas Red
Prepare and roll out dough following recipe directions. Use largest cutter from the 4-piece heart nesting cookie cutter set to cut out shape. Bake and cool cookies.
Divide icing into four equal portions. Tint one of each portion light burgundy, dark burgundy and combination of red-red/Christmas red. Reserve last portion white.
Starting from top edge of heart, use tip 102 and icing in dark burgundy, light burgundy, red and white to pipe V-shaped groups of two petals, one piped from left and one from right, to create row of petals in alternating colors. Repeat with second row between petals in first row. Continue to repeat pattern until cookies are covered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.