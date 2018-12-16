Have you ever had one of those days that just makes your heart glow with happiness? You know, the kind of day when something you really wanted happens and the excitement puts an extra bounce in each step. Well, I had that day on Friday. Even with the chance of a terrible weather event I was all smiles.
What wonderful event has created this sudden burst of happiness you may thinking right about now. Well, let me tell you. The ink is not even dry on a partnership I have wanted to be in since arriving in our fair community. On Friday, I am pleased to say, the Highlands News-Sun and the Champion for Children Foundation signed an agreement to partner in bringing entertainment to Highlands County at the historic Circle Theatre, in downtown Sebring.
It is truly an honor to be working side by side with a group who is dedicated to making the lives of children better in our county.
The Champion for Children Foundation was founded by Kevin Roberts, who now serves as chairman of the board. It has been providing abuse and neglect prevention and early intervention programs and services to the children and families of Highlands County since 1994. The Foundation manages gifts from private citizens and allows those gifts to be federal tax deductions for the donors, while meeting the critical needs of our children. Since its inception, the Foundation has operated in a “public-private partnership” to combine public monies with private gifts to underwrite many remarkable projects, such as the Children’s Advocacy Center, Actions for Autism, Kids Tag Art, Do Something Fancy, Ila & Kinsley Cox Living Memorial Fund, Lindsey’s Wish, Emergency Rescue Fund and the Champion for Children Circle Theatre. To find out more about the Foundation, visit www.championforchildren.org.
This partnership is a win-win for the folks in our county as you will be supporting a fantastic group of people doing fantastic work every day and you will be entertained. I am excited and wanted to thank both Carrissa Marine and Kevin Roberts for not only the new partnership, but for the leadership they provide in this arena.
So, here is what we are planning to do our first year. The first Friday of each month we have begun scheduling concerts. We have a healthy mix of returning artists that you know and love, and some new talent lined up as well. As this partnership develops, we hope to add a second date each month where we will highlight local talent and put them on stage in front of their hometown crowd. Who knows, we may just be the start of a magical music career for one of our very own. One thing is for sure, if that happens, we can all boast that we remember when they started. Wouldn’t that be something?
Our first event will be held at the Circle Theatre on Friday, Jan 4th, 2019 and will feature a couple of the Highlands New-Sun’s talented folks. First, the artwork of Donna Scherlacher, a talented local artist who works with us, will be on display at the theater beginning at 6:15 p.m. All proceeds on any purchased art will go to the Beauty Fit for a Queen organization.
Beauty Fit for a Queen, a ministry started by Brittney Fann, is a 501(C) (3) organization that emphasizes how true biblical beauty comes from our Creator and is shown from the inside out. Their goal is to change the culture of beauty by sharing the gospel of Jesus through their various events and ongoing programs.
The Lakeshore Mall has jumped aboard with us and is proudly sponsoring this Highlands News-Sun event.
At 7 p.m., Highland’s Hometown Sweetheart, Erica White, will take the stage and guide you through the Women of Country Music. Erica is a local talent who works with us at the Highlands News-Sun. Singing is a passion of hers and she has a fantastic voice. Join her as she gives us two hours of song.
We are committed to bringing family entertainment to our community and are quite pleased to add this partnership with the Champion for Children. We are equally excited about expanding an already successful partnership with the Lakeshore Mall.
For the teenagers of the county, we heard you and here is the first step in bringing you more to do in our county. Come out and enjoy a great show with the rest of our music enthusiasts in the county. It’s sure to be a fun time.
Tickets are on sale now and you can order them at Centralfloridatix.com and scroll to Erica White for all the details.
Your participation and support as we launch this new initiative is most appreciated.
Tim Smolarick is publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.