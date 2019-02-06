A very special thanks to Paul Morris whose undying help and work has once again made our tournament a success. Many thanks to King Equipment and John Bowman for the Gold sponsorship; to our Silver sponsors – Alan Jay, CDF Associates, Miller and Son; all the hole sponsors – Am Vets Post 21, American Legion and Sons of Post 74, Tolar Automotive, Campbell Collision, El Conga Club, Jim and Linda Tarter, AdventHealth, Chi Grotton Candy from Am Vets, Millers A/C, Wild Turkey and Commander Bob from Am Vets Post 21; and all volunteers, Ladies of the Shrine , Candy (great job keeping everyone hydrated), and last but not least, Burger Meister Valardo.
Most of all, thanks to you golfers. Without your participation there is no success for our kids and the Shriners Childrens Hospital. God Bless you all.
Sam Wilkin
Golf Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.