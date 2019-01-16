SEBRING — The Sebring High School Jazz Band will be jamming and playing the blues at the Circle Theatre at 6 p.m. Saturday to raise funds for local bands. The performance will be at 202 Circle Park Drive in Sebring.
Donations are accepted at the door, and these funds provide scholarships and financial assistance with instrument rentals and repairs. This help is available to all middle and high school bands in Highlands County through the “Prof” & Paul Gustat Music Fund.
Being a member of a school band is sometimes a financial hardship for some families. For example, band dues for Sebring High School are $175 a year, not including the cost of an instrument, according to Dr. Robert Fritz, lead volunteer for the “Prof” & Paul Gustat Music Fund. This music fund helps more students be able to participate in band.
“Band directors have to request money for their particular needs,” Fritz said. “We evaluate requests based on their merit.
“Music training makes kids better students, better adults and better citizens,” Fritz said.
Why should people support the arts?
“Arts learning increases academic self-efficacy and keeps students engaged and in school,” Clemson University reported in a white paper titled “The Arts and Dropout Prevention: The Power of Art to Engage.”
“It [art education] improves academic outcomes, reduces suspensions, predicts higher levels of college attendance and graduation, and promotes desired personal characteristics,” Clemson University’s report states.
“Arts education is a powerful tool that educators and policymakers can and should use more intentionally in the fight against high school dropout,” the report states.
How can people financially support music education in Highlands County?
1. Attend band performances this spring at the Circle Theatre. The first performance is Saturday, and the Sebring High School Jazz band will be playing.
2. Contact Fritz at 863-385-0204 to donate a musical instrument for a band member.
3. Donate to the “Prof” & Paul Gustat Music Fund, which assists students with renting instruments, repairing instruments and paying band dues.
Tax-deductible contributions can be made at the door of the Circle Theatre during a performance, or checks can be mailed to the Champion for Children Foundation. To send a check, mail it to Champion for Children Foundation, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. Write the check to Champion for Children Foundation and place the words “Gustat Music Fund” in the memo line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.