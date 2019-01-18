The Gustat family is well-known and loved in Highlands County. Any local student who has been involved in high school band knows of their love of music and dedication to their students.
According to John Gustat (SHS class of 1965), through a letter to former students, a school music fund was created back in October of 1993. The purpose of the ‘Paul J. Gustat Fund’ was to be able to offer scholarships to music students whose families were unable to pay for costs and supplies.
In April of 2018, the fund was given a new name and a new home. It was originally administered by the School Board of Highlands County through SHS. The Champion for Children Foundation now has the honor of overseeing the re-named “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Education Fund.
The fund encourages music education and enrichment. It not only provides scholarships, but offers financial assistance with instrument repairs and additional support to school music programs.
Champion for Children is a perfect new home for the program. Under the direction of Carissa Marine, CEO, they are also dedicated to the welfare of the children in our community and share many common goals.
On December 18th, 2018 the SHS Joint Class Reunion Committee provided a generous donation of $5500.00 to the fund. The donation was presented by Gaylin Thomas (SHS Joint Reunion Chair) and Linda Childress (SHS Joint Reunion Treasurer).
Accepting the donation for the fund included Tony Juliano (Band Director), Carissa Marine (Champion for Children CEO), and Dr. Robert Fritz (Co-Chair of the “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund advisory committee).
“The SHS Joint Reunion Committee earmarked the donation with $1500 immediately being accessed by Tony (Juliano) to use for the needs of the Jazz Band. The remaining $4000 will go into the scholarship account,” said Thomas.
John Gustat explains in his letter why the name was changed.
“By adding my grandfather’s nick-name of endearment (“Prof”), his musical pioneering and guidance dates back to 1925 and was carried through my father’s tenure. The quality of this father-son instruction is further embellished by the many students who became noteworthy exponents of it. ”
Dr. Robert Fritz recently joined the Champion for Children Foundation family. He and Co-Chair John Gustat will oversee the “Prof” and Paul Gustat Music Fund. The SHS Jazz Band will have their first concert on January 19th at the Champion for Children Theater in downtown Sebring.
Please visit their website for more information at www.championforchildren.org.
