Staff Report
SEBRING — Friday morning, Sebring High School, Fred Wild Elementary and the Academy of Youth Care Lane were all put on a temporary controlled campus due to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspicious individuals in the surrounding area. The two individuals were located and the controlled campus was lifted.
According to a Monday evening post from The School Board of Highlands County, the individuals were determined to be Sebring High School students who were in possession of an unloaded weapon. According to the Facebook post, “the unloaded weapon had been in one of the student’s possession while on the Sebring High campus, and that he had left campus with the weapon prior to the start of the school day.”
The students were arrested Friday and charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21, a misdemeanor. According to school officials, the student who was in possession of the weapon on Friday is still in custody and being charged with possession of a firearm on a school campus, a third degree felony which carries up to five years in prison.
The case is still under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.