A wall that started out being "around" $1.6B to build, with Mexico paying for it, is now $5.7B paid by taxpayers. The southern border is now a "national security emergency" that needs the wall built immediately. Wow, brand new intel?
This thing requires thousands of workers, five to 12 years, procuring private lands, and at least an additional $15B taxpayer dollars. Records state it took six years to build 700 miles of the current border fence.
Yet GOP members of Congress are sitting idly by so as not to upset Trump's "base" of 37 to 40 percent of voters. Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are not being paid, and services not being provided so GOP Reps can be re-elected. Put another way, this shutdown is due to GOP fear of 21.5 to 23.2 percent of the total voting public over a single, bogus Trump campaign issue.
One GOP rep stated "who's living that they're not going to make it to the next paycheck?", while another, when asked if he was donating his pay like some, lamented he could not possibly give up his pay due to "obligations." Talk about out of touch. This is entirely possible because only about 58% of those eligible bother to actually vote.
One local writer even wants to outlaw the Democratic party. There's some true American principles for you. Seriously, educate yourself about the issues and candidates. Do not just buy into either party's BS. People please go vote.
Dean Cook
Sebring
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.