After blackmailing Congress for weeks by a partial government shutdown, President Trump succeeded making this country great again by ending his shutdown, remember which he started. Wake up world! It damaged the economy by $11 billion, for him to “make this country great again” all created by him.
For those myopics out there who are bent on wanting a wall, I have bad news: one is a ladder the other is a shovel.
Charlie Oldham
Sebring
