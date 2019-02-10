SEBRING – When Mike Babich saw his sister Wednesday afternoon for the first time in 47 years, he didn’t want to let her go as they embraced in a hug.
Mike, 67, of Sebring, was surprised with a visit from his sister Susan Hockaday, of Carlsbad, California. He spent all of his life living away from his siblings. His mother was unable to care for him so he lived with his grandparents until they were not physically able to handle him. He was placed in a foster home and then into the Sunland institution in Florida. He has a learning disability and has been living in a Sebring group home with Ridge Area Arc since 1980.
Hockaday and their cousin Frank Fennel of Tampa traveled to Sebring Wednesday to see Mike at his group home. As they stood in the front yard waiting for his van to arrive from the day program, the anticipation of the reunion was growing. Mike came around the van carrying his lunch box and immediately started running toward his sister with open arms as she yelled, “Mikey, it’s me, your sister Susan.”
They held onto each other as if they were squeezing 47 years of hugs into one moment. “He didn’t want to let go and neither did I,” Hockaday said. “It was that moment that really melted my heart.”
Although Hockaday was unsure if he really remembered her, the smile on his face knowing that he had his sister in his arms was enough to believe that he knew her. That smile never left his face during the entire visit.
According to Hockaday, Mike has nine brothers and sisters. He was reunited 10 years ago with his oldest brother Peter Babich of California. Peter shared his reunion with Hockaday and she was determined that one day she would travel to Florida to see her brother.
“Peter and Mikey were always close because Peter took care of him like a dad. We just didn’t know how he would react with his other siblings. I didn’t want to add any more stress in his life,” Hockaday said. Now that she has seen him, Hockaday promised Mike that she will be back to visit him again.
Hockaday was so worried about her brother but after seeing him in his group home with his housemates and caregivers she knew he was in good hands. “Our family is extremely, extremely grateful for everything that the group home staff has done for Mikey. They don’t judge him and I can tell they truly care about him,” Hockaday said.
Hockaday showered her brother with a sack full of presents and some extra gifts that he could share with his other five housemates. Mike has always loved cars so his sister made sure to bring him a race track with several cars that light up. They sat on the floor to assemble the track and repeatedly raced the cars around and around as if they stepped back into time as small children.
“We used to sit on the floor and race cars as kids. He used to make that ‘Vrooooom’ car sound all the time as we played,” Hockaday chuckled.
Even though he appreciated the cars, nothing brightened his day more than when his sister used her cell phone to Facetime their brother Peter so they could all chat together. The brothers had talked through telephone on a regular basis but this was the first time Mike experienced Facetime. Mike could not believe he could see his brother talking to him and he was totally amazed at the technology that allowed him that opportunity.
Peter took the surprise one step further by telling Mike that he was going to send him an iPhone so they could Facetime more often. As if Mike could not smile any more, his face beamed with joy during this family reunion after hearing this great news.
After talking and visiting with his sister more, Mike had her Facetime their brother one more time before she left.
Before Mike could go to bed that night, he had to once again set up the race track to watch the cars go around. As each car zoomed past him, he smiled as if it was 47 years ago when he and his sister used to sit on the floor and race cars together.
