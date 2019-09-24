Special to Highlands News-Sun
His race weekend got off to a tumultuous start, but Bryan Ortiz did what he needed to do to capture the 2019 Battery Tender Global Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Championship on Saturday.
Starting from seventh after a shaky qualifying session with a new engine, Ortiz had a tremendous start, rocketing his No. 4 Copeland Motorsports MX-5 to third on the first lap. Ahead of him, Sick Sideways teammates Selin Rollan and Drake Kemper battled for the lead.
The trio continued to trade spots following two full-course caution periods that slowed the early stages of the 40-minute race. Rollan (No. 87 Sick Sideways Racing) began to pull away with 10 minutes remaining in the race while Kemper and Ortiz traded paint behind him.
After mechanical issues ended his Race One early, Rollan took his fifth victory of the season by 1.0416 seconds over Kemper.
“It was crazy,” Rollan said. “I knew I needed to win the race and I really wanted to win the race, especially after finishing last earlier today. This season has been about redemption it seems like. I will get one not so good finish and then I’ll get a win. That’s the inconsistency that cost me the championship. If those weren’t there I would have been champion, I know that. But congratulations to Bryan [Ortiz], he did an awesome job. He’s a great competitor and a great person, so I’m happy that he got it.”
Kemper, who won the first race of the season, was an early pick to take the 2019 title, but a mid-season run of bad racing luck in his No. 99 Sick Sideways Racing saw his advantage erased ahead of the season finale.
“Five podiums in six races was a good start but, unfortunately, we had those four bad rounds in-a-row,” Kemper said. “But, that’s racing and that’s how this championship happens. I’ve led this championship every single year I’ve competed in it. Global Mazda MX-5 Cup will never be an easy championship and there’s a lot of people who deserve the championship, but if everyone could win, it wouldn’t be racing.”
Winner of Race One in Monterey, Robert Stout (No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing) came into Race Two second in the points. He fought with the lead pack throughout the race, but brought his No. 28 McCumbee McAleer Racing machine home in fourth.
Rollan’s win enabled him to slide past Stout in the points and finish runner-up in the final Championship tally.
Rollan’s team owner, John Dean II (No. 16 Sick Sideways Racing), finished the 2019 season with a nearly perfect record in ND1. His win in Race Two brought him to a total of 11 out of a possible 12 race wins for the year, but his post-race thoughts were mostly about his teammate.
“It was a really a bummer in race one with Selin getting knocked out of the championship with a transmission failure,” Dean said. “He stayed really level headed though. He’s been driving really well, especially the second half of the season. Even though he didn’t win the championship, he proved how fast he really is. I am so happy he was on the team this year, I can’t be more proud of him. Congrats to Bryan on the win, he’s awesome. It couldn’t have happened to a better guy.”
Dean led his teammate Sarah Montgomery across the finish line. It was the fourth podium in-a-row for Montgomery and second runner-up finish in-a-row.
“All my teammates, we won a lot of races and set a lot of records,” Dean added. I’m just super happy as team owner and a driver. Sarah took four podiums. I’m ecstatic!”
