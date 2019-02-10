After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run through March 1, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Wings Of Faith Golf Tournament
Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center, in memory of Coach “Amp” Anthony Robinson, presents the 9th Annual Scholarship Golf Tournament on Saturday March 30, at The Country Club Of Sebring. It’s a four-man scramble format with handicap flights. Entry fee is $65.00 per person or $260.00 per team. Registration is 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. Entry Fee includes green fee, golf cart, and lunch. Please Make Checks Payable To: Wings of Faith CWC Scholarship Fund. Questions: Contact Alvin Walters (863) 381-5706 email alvinwalterssr@gmail.com. Minster Johnnie L. Walters (863) 381-6578.
Our annual Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center scholarship golf tournament is coming up and we are excited. This year we are dedicating the tournament to the memory and legacy of Minister Anthony “Coach Amp” Robinson. Coach Anthony touched the lives of many youth in our community. He gave his love through the eyes of faith; therefore we are honored to give back in honor of his legacy.
The tournament will be hosted by The Country Club Of Sebring, on March 30, 2019. It is about helping graduating seniors and college students to defray expenses. Our goal is to present a sizable scholarship to graduates who will be attending college. Checks will be made payable to colleges. We are asking business to donate items for door prizes and gift bags. Please make checks payable to Wings of Faith CWC Scholarship Fund.
Your generous donation will be publicly acknowledge at the golf tournament and placed in the booklet which will be given to each sponsor. The Wings of Faith Christian Worship Center, Inc is a nonprofit, tax exempt 501 © (3) organization; your contributions are tax deductible.
