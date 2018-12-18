After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run from Jan. 7 to Feb. 1, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis. The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Sebring Senior Softball
Sign up now for Sebring senior softball. If you were born in 1950 or before you are eligible for the over 70 league. Call John Kloet at 414-2926 or Bill Todd 385-5632.
To sign up for the 50 and over league call Gary Kindle at 835-2405. Starting time for 70 league is 10 a.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. The 50 and over league plays at noon on Tuesday and Thursday. Games to be played at Highland County Sports Complex.
Lake Placid Senior Softball
The Lake Placid Senior Softball League is currently practicing for the 2019 season on Mondays and Wednesdays at 8:30 a.m. at the Lake June Ballfield. Interested men 60 and over should come with their bat, glove, and enthusiasm to sign up and get in shape for the upcoming season which will run from January through March. League games will be played at the County Sports Complex. For further league information please visit lpsoftball.com.
Half Marathon, 5K
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park will present the 11th Annual Highlands Hammock Half Marathon & 5K at the park on Saturday, January 19 with a 7:30 a.m. start for both distances.
The Central Florida Striders running club under the direction of Chet Brojek will manage race timing and scoring. All proceeds from the event will benefit park projects.
Entry fee for the 5K is $20 and Half Marathon fee is $40 thru Janauary 10, 2019. Late fees are $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon thru race day registration. Participants will get a custom designed sport tech tee, awards in both races, food, fun and a great chance to test their skills in the New Year.
Checks payable to Central Florida Striders along with entry form may be snail mailed to race director Brojek at: 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or you may register online at: http://endurancesportstiming.com /race-calendar/
The Half Marathon may be run by an individual or by a team relay for the 13.1 mile distance. Those desiring to form a relay team should contact the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net to discuss details and special relay pricing. The Half Marathon includes almost nine miles of the beautiful trails throughout the park. “Our Hammock Half is a challenging course, but it allows participants to see parts of the park seldom viewed by visitors.”
Anyone needing an entry form may email Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will get one out to you right away.
Harder Hall Women’s Invite
SEBRING — The Harder Hall Women’s Invitational, part of the long-storied Orange Blossom Women’s Amateur Tour, will take place Jan 9-12, 2019 in Sebring.
An event which began in 1956, the Harder Hall Women’s Invitational annually has some of the top amateur women’s golfers from the U.S. and worldwide competing.
This 63rd annual ladies golf tournament is open to women amateur golfers age 12 and older. Play will be conducted in two divisions, and the field is limited to 132 players.
Past tournament champions have included such prominent names such as Cristie Kerr, Natalie Gulbis, Brittany Lincicome, Morgan Pressel, Stacy Lewis and Charley Hull.
For more information about the tournament, visit http://www.harderhallwomens.com. For more information about Sebring and the surrounding area, visit http://www.VisitSebring.com.
Charity Golf Tournament
BARTOW – If you want to see if Jim Dent can still drive a ball a country mile at nearly 90 years old do that at the scholarship tournament at the Bartow Municipal Golf Course on Jan. 5. Also playing will be Andy Bean, an 11-time winner on the PGA Tour and a three-time Champions Tour victor, at the Herbert Dixon Charity Golf Tournament.
Similar to Herbert Dixon, Dent was an early black competitor in the PGA where the opportunity was little. Like Dixon, Dent taught himself to play golf and caddied in Augusta, Ga., learning from professionals in The Masters.
Sponsored by the Bartow Deacons and Stewards Alliance, the annual tournament is named for two golfing Hall of Famer, Herbert Dixon, at 99 years old can shoot 20 strokes below that number. Dent also stays active on the golf course as he nears 90 years old.
Bean, a Lakeland High School graduate who started playing golf when he was 3 years old, had 19 professional wins on the Championship Tour including 11 PGA tournament victories.
They will be two of the professional golfers taking part in the annual tournament. The money it raises is for scholarships for underprivileged youth.
The Bartow Municipal Golf Course is at 190 South Idlewood Drive, Bartow. Check in time is 7 a.m. Tee off time for the four-person scramble is at 8 a.m.
To enter the tournament or for sponsorship information contact Carver Young at (863) 533-1207 or by email at carver.young863@gmail.com . Or sign up online at http://bartowedc.org/.
