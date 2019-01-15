After school tennis classes are being offered at the Thakkar Tennis Center at the Country Club of Sebring. The classes run from through Feb. 1, and are for youngsters ages 4-18 and are run by USPTA certified professional Horace Watkis.
The four-week sessions which include one session a week, are for any skill level. Tiny Tots, ages 4-6, are on Tuesday’s from 3:15 to 4 p.m. and the cost is $37. Future Champs, ages 6-12, are any day of the week from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the cost is $45.
Pre-Tournament Academy is Wednesday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60. High School Team level is Thursday’s from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and the cost is $60.
For more information, call Watkis at 863-414-2164 or 863-386-4282. Email is horacewatkis@hotmail.com.
Million Dollar Golf Shootout
The College Foundation Million Dollar Golf Shootout takes place Jan. 17-20 at Sun ‘n Lake Golf Club. For more information please contact Melissa at 863-784-7379.
Hammock Half Marathon, 5K
The Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park will present the 11th Annual Highlands Hammock Half Marathon & 5K at the park on Saturday, January 19 with a 7:30 a.m. start for both distances.
The Central Florida Striders running club under the direction of Chet Brojek will manage race timing and scoring. All proceeds from the event will benefit park projects.
Entry fee for the 5K is $20 and Half Marathon fee is $40 thru Janauary 10, 2019. Late fees are $25 for the 5K and $50 for the Half Marathon thru race day registration. Participants will get a custom designed sport tech tee, awards in both races, food, fun and a great chance to test their skills in the New Year.
Checks payable to Central Florida Striders along with entry form may be snail mailed to race director Brojek at: 3310 Par Road, Sebring, FL 33872 or you may register online at: http://endurancesportstiming.com /race-calendar/
The Half Marathon may be run by an individual or by a team relay for the 13.1 mile distance. Those desiring to form a relay team should contact the coach at: cbrojek@comcast.net to discuss details and special relay pricing. The Half Marathon includes almost nine miles of the beautiful trails throughout the park. “Our Hammock Half is a challenging course, but it allows participants to see parts of the park seldom viewed by visitors.”
Anyone needing an entry form may email Brojek at: cbrojek@comcast.net and he will get one out to you right away.
Shrine Club Golf Tournament
Highlands Shrine Club is sponsoring their annual Golf Tournament at Harder Hall Golf Course on Saturday, January 19, starting with shotgun at 8:30 a.m. Cost $65/person includes golf, 1 mulligan per golfer, and door prizes tickets. Lunch and prizes to follow at the Shrine Club, 2604 SR 17 South, Avon Park. Volunteers and golf players are needed. Contact President Howard Craddock (954) 304-4487 or Noble Sam Wilkin (863) 471-3582 for additional information, and to sign up.
Purple Heart Golf Tournament
The Sebring Chapter 601 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart will hold its annual Memorial Golf Tournament at River Greens Golf Course, Avon Park, on Saturday Jan. 19. Registration begins at 7 a.m. with a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Entry fee is $60 per person and includes cart, lunch and beverages after the tournament. Hole sponsorships are available for $50.
A hole-in-one prize of a 2019 Ford EcoSport provided by Bill Jarrett Ford will be offered. Door Prizes include a 55 and 32” LCD TV. A 50/25/25 drawing will also take place.
All proceeds will be donated to the Sebring Veterans Service Office in the form of gasoline and food gift cards for local veterans in need.
Over the past four years the tournament has raised over $20,000 and in 2018 was named after “Lefty” St Pierre, a WWII veteran and Chapter member who passed away in 2017.
Contact River Greens Golf Club at 863-453-5210 or Doug Tait at 863-414-3504 or Marsh at 863-226-2296. You can also email mophchapter601@gmail.com.
