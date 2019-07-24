Things have changed a lot since I went to school. Some for the better but not always so.
“Gramma,” said one of our grandchildren, “I can’t read this note.”
I had written a note to each grandchild at Christmas to go with a handmade blanket designed with each one in mind. We had pulled together a Christmas family reunion and I was excited to present my gift and thoughts.
At first, I thought my handwriting was the problem. It was. And it wasn’t.
That was when I learned that our grandchildren (along with all of their classmates) were not learning to write cursive. How will they sign their names, I wondered?
And, so, I had to adjust and print notes to them. It bothered me that such a basic teaching had been removed from their education.
Lately, I see it coming back and I’m so glad.
Our signatures mean a lot and without cursive, our personal way of signing our names is lost.
Recently, I got to thinking about signatures.
I was reminded of how when my husband Ken and I first met, a prayerful hope of mine had been answered. He could sing and our voices blended. My heart had been holding onto a dream of singing worship music with the love of my life one day. God had orchestrated our courtship and made that dream come true.
To me, it was the Lord’s signature and confirming blessing on our marriage.
So many years have passed since that time. And God’s signature has remained, written on our hearts and marriage.
He is faithful and true. He is our portion, our provider, our breath and our life.
His signature is bound by his unfailing love, grace and mercy.
But I wondered if I can sign my name at the close of each day knowing I, too, have been faithful to him?
I could ask myself if I’ve been true to God’s Word and allowed the Holy Spirit to produce his fruit in me as found in Galatians 5: 22, NLT.
“But the Holy Spirit produces this kind of fruit in our lives: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.”
Living a life that is genuine before God doesn’t mean I won’t make any mistakes. However, it is so comforting to know that as John 1: 9, NKJV says, “If we confess our sins, He is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.”
I can sign my name with confidence assured of his acceptance. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.