By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — Drivers on Lakeview Drive have seen signs of an unusual offer: Drive 35 mph and get free Dunkin Donuts.
The Highlands News-Sun, always on the lookout for good doughnuts, has attempted to get in touch with the family making the offer to no avail. However, those residents haven’t been the first to encourage drivers to slow down.
Neon green figures holding plastic flags have appeared by mailboxes on minor collector roads, like Corvette Avenue and Valerie Drive, bidding motorists to “slow down.”
An initiative by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, called the “STEP 12” initiative started on Aug. 19 to focus on speeding and reckless driving in school zones and residential areas.
“STEP” stand for Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program and 12 is the radio code for a reckless driver.
Those who obey the laws may not see sheriff’s patrol cars as often as those who don’t, but a visible part of the program involves green and gold yard signs, asking motorists to “Drive like your kids live here.”
Those signs have also shown up on residential streets, including minor collector roads, like Corvette, that motorists often regard as alternate routes to the main roads or rear-access roads to commercial development on busy parts of U.S. 27 or state highways.
The Sebring Police Department has also stepped up traffic enforcement, especially on Lakeview Drive, where traffic has been detoured from the Sebring Parkway during construction of the Sebring Roundabout at the former 90-degree turn.
In October, Sebring Police Cmdr. Curtis Hart said police had 195 traffic stops and issued 104 citations.
Of those stops, Hart said, 43 took place on Lakeview Drive.
October also saw 422 written warnings, Hart said. Many of those overlapped with traffic crashes and with the citations, where drivers had multiple violations.
Those on Lakeview Drive, he said, owe some of their numbers to the fact that people have had to detour onto the lakeside street from the Parkway.
“A lot of residents are aggravated with it [Lakeview traffic],” Hart said. “We’ve had several phone calls on it.”
Lisa Celentano has lived in the area between Hiawatha Avenue and Edgewater Point since before the Parkway was built, when Lakeview Drive provided the best north-end exit from downtown Sebring to U.S. 27.
She estimates the Parkway, when open, handles half of Lakeview’s traffic.
Celentano also believes motorists coming from the Parkway, where the speed limit is 45 mph versus Lakeview’s 35 mph, may be driving to drive the higher speed.
“Some are going 60 mph,” Celentano said.
County Engineer Clinton Howerton Jr., whose department started designing the Parkway under his predecessor, and who has overseen design of the Sebring Roundabout, concurs with Celentano’s estimate of Lakeview’s traffic load.
When complete, he said, the Parkway should be able to handle up to 20,000 car trips per day, and the Roundabout should be able to handle up to 24,000 per day.
“A lot of people are using other routes,” Howerton said.
One of those routes is Memorial Drive, where traffic hurrying off Doc Sherwood Boulevard still manage to run toward the home of Jerry Nargelovic. Only this time, instead of hitting the concrete lions he’s arranged in his yard along with bollards and trees, they’re knocking over the reflective signs the county has placed to warn people to stop.
Nargelovic has heard cars fly down Memorial, too, he said, at early morning hours.
Howerton has heard from Nargelovic, but most complaints he gets involve people driving too slow, especially in the area of the doughnut signs.
He doesn’t know if people are handing out doughnuts or gift cards there.
Hart advises residents that they can put up signs encouraging people to slow down, but they shouldn’t try to flag people down and should keep themselves and any obstructions out of roadways.
That’s both illegal and dangerous, Hart said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.