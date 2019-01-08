The other night as I neared sleep, the letter “K” came to mind. “K” was concerned as to why he was silent in the word knife, why it was pronounced “nif,” totally excluding him from being articulated. At first blush I had no answer for “K” but promised to look into the matter.
Going to my dictionary the next day I was shocked at how many words began with “K” but excluded him from pronunciation. There was knew, knee, knell, knickers, knight, knit, knob, knock, knot, know – my god, the list went on endlessly. I didn’t know how to break the news to poor “K” who was still obsessing over the word knife but resolved to further my investigation.
Suddenly “H piped up and said “What about me?”The word herbs dismisses me in the same way.” I said wait your turn, “K” is in crisis. Most dictionaries have pages of explanation stuff at the
beginning and end but nothing of help here.
I theorized that perhaps when spoken language was first being written down, when earliest agreement on an alphabet was being considered there was a plethora of “K’s” and not knowing how to use them, they were sprinkled, over-generously over a group of words who did not really need them. Unkind to be sure but definitely a possibility.
I thought briefly of other languages, like German, not that I have much familiarity with German, but I know that they occasionally drop or silence first letters in given names, like “Pfeiffer or Gneisenau” although that Gneisenau is quite a mouthful, even without the “G”. And then there’s the French, dropping the final “T” at almost every opportunity as if to say “sorry you’re too late.” I was about to turn to Spanish when I considered the question mark. The Spanish use two, one inverted at the beginning of a sentence, as if to say “here comes a question” and then again at the end as if to say “that was it.”
But enough of these explanations, I must think of some way to console “K”.
Randy Ludacer
Lake Placid
