As one approaches the Highlands County Family YMCA any weekday morning, they’ll see a stream of cheerful seniors heading in to take part in the Silver Sneakers class led by Jane Goodlett. Classes start at 7:30 Monday, Wednesday and Friday and at 8:45 on Tuesday and Thursday.
Goodlett moved to Sebring from Ohio about 10 years ago and, living close to the YMCA, decided to join. Once it was learned that she had been an instructor for a decade up north, Goodlett was conscripted and has now been leading the Silver Sneakers program for many years.
The benefits of the Silver Sneakers classes are abundantly clear to Goodlett. Using bands, balls and weights, the participants exercise every one of their muscle groups during the fast-paced, fun-filled lessons. The beauty of the program is the adaptability for those using walkers as they can do the entire routine sitting on a chair if needed.
Goodlett’s “students” have nothing but praise for her. Sandy Matthys, Ruth Deacon and Mary Talmadge, all from Vantage Point, off Thunderbird, love the fact that Silver Sneakers gets them up and moving early each morning. They get to meet lots of friendly people and work with an enthusiastic and caring instructor. The fact that it is not high impact really appeals to them.
Kyle Jeske and Bill Brady, the only males working with 35 women the morning the class was observed, say that Goodlett is magnificent and she “works the devil out of you”. Brady rides his bike to Highlands Hammock State Park from Whispering Pines to warm up before the class begins. Jeske, who moved here from St. Pete’s last spring, says that his hip problems have improved considerably since he signed up for Silver Sneakers. He says that, for him, the best part of the program is that the cost is covered by his Medicare plan.
Shirley Mclaughlin, aged 92, has been involved for 8 years. She claims that the program “works every muscle, and you know it, but after class the pain is gone”.
Joanna Latshaw says that Goodlett is “very caring and makes the class fun, not at all like exercise”.
Looking for a way to get in shape or to simply stay in shape? Want to meet a bunch of great people?
Think about signing up for Silver Sneakers at the Highlands County Family YMCA.
The Heartland Senior Games for men and women 50 and older are almost here. If you haven’t signed up for one of the many events offered in 2019, you might start training to get in shape to compete in 2020. What better place to train that at the YMCA?
The YMCA will be hosting the Heartland Senior Games swim meet at 12:00 on February 25.
For more information about Silver Sneakers and other programs offered at the Y, visit www.highlandsymca.org
For information about the Heartland Senior Games go to www.southflorida.edu/heartlandgames.
