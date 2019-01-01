When you look at your home’s interiors, do you find yourself craving a refresh? If so, there’s no better time than the New Year to update your home with thoughtful design touches that embrace the power of color.
Color is a key component of interior design and a useful tool for updating any space. What’s more, colors can convey many emotions — from calm to energetic — helping you create rooms that are perfectly reflective of your personal tastes.
Even though the possibilities are endless, color can be intimidating. While you may like the use of color when you see it online, in magazines or other people’s homes, the uncertainty about how to incorporate it into your own home may hold you back. Fortunately, a few simple expert tips and tricks will have you using color like a pro in no time.
Lifestyle expert and EasyCare Paint Brand Ambassador Camille Styles knows the power of color in transforming spaces from bland to beautiful. She uses color throughout her home to create rooms that are stylish and unique and you too can transform your favorite spaces by using her top tips to bring color into your home:
Paint an accent wall: An accent wall commands attention and creates depth in the space, becoming the focal point of the room. The color you choose can be any hue that’s different from the other walls in the room. Whether it’s slightly different or drastically different is up to you.
“I’m really into EasyCare Paint’s French Coast color,” says Styles. “Its strong blue hue makes a bold statement without being too harsh or overpowering.”
Add a rug: Transform a room in an instant with a vibrant rug. It will add the perfect touch of color and can even be changed out seasonally to bring new hues into the space. A rug with a bright color or pattern can help create the illusion of more space so don’t be afraid to use one in a smaller room to open it up and make it more inviting.
Start small: Many people are timid about color, so you can start small and incorporate a new, bold tone with items like a coffee table accessory or oversized pillows. You may find that your choice quickly becomes a favorite piece in your home, plus you’ll gain the confidence to add more color to other rooms, too.
Introduce textures: Bringing in different colors and textures, such as a plush throw blanket or a woven basket, takes your space up a notch and adds another visual layer. Since these aren’t permanent fixtures in the room, they offer an easy way to play around with colors to see what works best in the space.
Embrace the unexpected: Bring in a bold pop of color by doing something unexpected, like painting the trim instead of the wall.
“Black can take a room up a notch with its rich tone. “EasyCare Paint’s Crow color will really wow your guests whenever you entertain,” says Styles.
Whether you’re looking to do a quick update or a complete interior design overhaul, color makes a room more dynamic and energized. From simple décor pieces to bolder accent walls, bringing color into your home is a great way to refresh in the New Year.
For more color inspiration, visit www.truevaluepaint.com.
