The story about our new agriculture commissioner, Nikki Fried, and her lackeys addressing gas pump skimmer fraud is fascinating. Since she is a lawyer from Fort Lauderdale, fraud is certain to be something she is more familiar with than agriculture. So perhaps there is at least one thing overseen by her agency that she is qualified to address.
In the article, there was the following statement regarding gas pump skimmers and fraud: "The consensus is that there is not a single solution to the sophisticated issue."
Well, I hate to rain on her parade but there actually is a single solution to the issue of gas pump skimmers.
Use cash.
Dana B. Orr
Avon Park
