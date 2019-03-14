SEBRING — Sebring International Raceway has announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership with PepsiCo that brings together two iconic brands with long histories in motorsports.
PepsiCo’s broad portfolio of beverages, which includes the iconic Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Aquafina and Lipton teas, will be sold exclusively at Sebring International Raceway during all annual events. PepsiCo beverage brands will also be prominently displayed around the legendary 3.74-mile racing circuit that will again host the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts March 13-16. In addition to that event, widely considered one of the world’s premier sports car races, the FIA World Endurance Championship 1000 Miles of Sebring will be held March 15. The 1000-mile endurance race will include a massive international television audience and some of the world’s most well-known driving champions.
“PepsiCo’s portfolio of beloved brands will continue to help us build the Sebring International Raceway brand that millions of fans and competitors around the world have contributed to throughout the circuit’s 67-year history,” said Wayne Estes, president and general manager of Sebring International Raceway. “Our partnership with PepsiCo’s will be a benefit to the Raceway, its fans and competitors for many years to come.”
PepsiCo will associate its brands with Sebring International Raceway through on-site branding including displays and signage and will engage with retail and restaurant partners through promotions that include the Raceway.
The greatest weekend in the history of sports car racing is being dubbed SuperSebring, which is the combination of the 12-hour classic – the second race of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – and the 1,000-mile FIA WEC race – the sixth race of a season that culminates at the 24 Hours of Le Mans June 16.
Sebring is one of the most active racing facilities in North America and hosts more than 250 days of on-track activity, including the Michelin International Motorsports Association SportsCar Encore, the Ferrari Challenge, HSR Classic 12 Hour Pistons and Props Presented by Alan Jay Automotive Network, SCCA Super Tour, SVRA Vintage Classic & Trans-Am Series, the Air & Electrical Services Drag Racing Series and many of America’s top racing schools and club events.
