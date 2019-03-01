SEBRING — Six people were arrested for illegal drugs in Highlands County this past week. Felony charges include cocaine possession, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana.
On Feb. 22, Melvin Daniels, 29, of Sebring was arrested by the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Daniels was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. A sheriff’s deputy allegedly found a bag of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Also on Feb. 22, Todd Eric Redding, 56, of Sebring, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office. Redding was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. He reportedly had a plastic bag filled with one gram of a crystal-like substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Christopher Soloranzo, 27, of Sebring, was the third person arrested on Feb. 22 for illegal drug possession. Soloranzo was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment. A sheriff’s deputy allegedly found a clear plastic bag with a crystal substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine and a plastic bag with three “roaches” that field-tested positive for the presence of tetrahydrocannibinol, the mind-altering component of cannabis. The deputy also noted he found a green glass bulb pipe with a white residual substance.
On Feb. 23, James Thomas Cox, 34, of Sebring, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office. Cox was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment.
Cox allegedly had a bag of a green leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis. In addition, he reportedly had a glass pipe that is commonly used for smoking methamphetamine and a bag of a crystal type substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.
Also on Feb. 23, Austin James Baumgartner, 21, of Sebring, was arrested by the Sebring Police Department. Baumgartner was charged with possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He also had a warrant for arrest for failure to appear in court. An officer allegedly found four grams of a green, leafy substance that field-tested positive for cannabis.
On Tuesday, Michael Thomas Gammage, 46, of Sebring, was arrested by the Sheriff’s Office. He was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug equipment. He reportedly had 1.1 grams of cannabis, 0.9 grams of methamphetamine, and 0.2 grams of cocaine.
