This newspaper has not been silent when it comes to voicing concerns about traffic issues in Highlands County. We have talked about the number of crashes, some of the worst intersections, the crashes that have resulted in fatalities and the fact that the county no longer has a dedicated law enforcement unit. We have talked about the new safety features that are becoming standard on many of the newer model vehicles and we’ve talked about safe driver training that is available for teens, as well as the more mature drivers.
While we know we can’t stop the driver out there who makes a personal decision to become distracted or make a stupid action, we can continue to write about the problems and the things that are being done, or not being done, to enforce traffic laws.
I was reading an article the other day about a Ohio police officer who wrote a letter to the young driver he stopped who was going 100 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone. The driver claimed he didn’t realize how fast he was going. The officer responded that wasn’t possible as anyone who is driving 100 mph is fully aware of how fast he is going.
The officer went on to tell the young driver that all young people think they are invincible, especially those who like to push the limit the law. However, like so many of our law enforcement officers have, he also shared how he has pulled a number of young men and women with broken bodies from mangled vehicles.
He mentioned how the young driver was scared, but only because he had been pulled over. The driver, he said, should have been more afraid of killing himself or some innocent driver on the road.
He shares the grueling story of sitting a teenager’s parents down to deliver the news that their child has been seriously injured in a crash or perhaps that their child isn’t coming home at all. He wrote to the teen, “Part of your soul disappears every time you have to tell parents that their kid is dead.”
As I read the story in Insider, I thought of my own son and shared it with him. I saw the article shared on social media by Lake Placid Police Chief James Fansler several days later, and I read each word of the officer’s letter again. I know the words to be true. My dad was a police chief in a small community in Illinois when I was in middle school. He too had to pull young broken bodies from mangled vehicles. It’s something he has never forgotten. Now my son is an EMT and the day will come when he has to do the same.
It’s too bad that our young people think they are invincible, and I’m not talking just teenagers here. They are invincible. We all are.
Drive safe out there, friends.
Romona Washington is executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun.
(2) comments
Empty police cars setting all over don't do anything for enforcement...Sad that our Sheriff thinks this is a great idea......Giving up considerable funds that could have brought street enforcement up to a much higher level....
95% if the crashes are old people that can’t drive or up north people FHP told me
