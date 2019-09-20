By PHIL ATTINGER
SEBRING — C.D. “Chip” Boring told commissioners on Tuesday he has a commercial development project that’s been on hold for five months.
It’s not Highlands County agencies or officials that have held it up, Boring said. It’s a county policy that says he must wait to hear back from private companies that are holding him up.
Right now, Boring’s client wants to expand his business by building a 10,000-square-foot warehouse on the corner of U.S. 98 and Associate Boulevard, at Sebring East Industrial Park.
It would bring construction jobs, employees to run the facility, and more tax revenue, Boring said.
In order to get a construction project through legal channels and approved by the Board of County Commission, a developer must get letters of approval from all government agencies and private entities that have an interest in the property.
“Local (agencies), it’s been great,” Boring told commissioners at their Tuesday meeting. “Others have not.”
“Others” include CenturyLink, an internet service provider, and the local electric power utility, Duke Energy.
Boring told commissioners he waited four months to get a letter from CenturyLink, but has waited five months, and counting, for word back from Duke.
Boring said he; Polston Engineering, his engineering company on the project; and Highlands County Development Services staff have all called Duke to ascertain the reason for the holdup.
They still haven’t gotten an answer.
Duke has an easement on the property for power lines, but the client only wants permission to remove a 20-foot setback that is imposed on the property in addition to the standard 20-foot setback.
Duke Energy’s easement is not affected by the removal of the setback, Boring said.
He asked commissioners if they would be willing to set a deadline in the code, requiring entities to respond within a certain number of weeks or lose their opportunity to comment.
”Some contractors have waited seven months for the same thing,” Boring said.
Commission Vice Chair Ron Handley said he’s seen the same thing in his business, Homes By Handley.
”Building houses with generators,” Handley said of Duke, which must coordinate with electrical contractors, “you get the whole house built before ever getting anything out of them.”
Commission Chair Jim Brooks said one person having trouble getting his phone hooked up went to a Public Service Commission meeting and got phones the next day.
Boring said he also could call the local state senator or representative, but figured it would be easier to have a local policy.
Brooks asked if Boring or Highlands County Development Services Director Benjamin Dunn had called Jerry Miller, Duke’s government and community relations manager. Dunn said they had been in contact with “numerous folks,” but communication “just died.”
Other commissioners agreed with looking at making a change. County Attorney Joy Carmichael said she would look at what the county could add to the code.
County Administrator Randy Vosburg said he understood commissioners to say county staff should look for anything in the code to suggest a time limit had been reached.
Dunn said the holdup is hurting economic development.
Boring told the Highlands News-Sun Thursday that he hoped the county could find an immediate solution. Even if the project gets approved to move forward, it must still go through hearings with the Planning Commission and Board of Adjustment, before going to the County Commission for final approval.
That alone could take another two or three months, Boring said.
