SEBRING – A gibbous globe greeted guests to Highlands Hammock State Park on Saturday, Feb. 16, as singer Brian Smalley entertained the gathered crowd for “Music in the Park.”
A string of soft lights lit the catwalk between the parking area and the lawn. The sunset reflected through the trees and off the water around the catwalk as music-lovers walked to the lawn and set up chairs around the stage. The president of the “Friends of Highlands Hammock State Park” greeted everyone, thanking them for supporting park activities. The “Friends” group provides volunteer help for park activities and arranges benefit gatherings such as the Music in the Park series, with funds raised supplementing critical park management activities. The president then introduced Smalley as “Florida’s Balladeer.”
A head bobbing, foot stomping good time was had by all as Smalley took the stage with his guitar. Smalley is well known in the music world for his masterful handling of the guitar. Smalley has a good time too, like most musicians, at home on the stage in front of a crowd eager to share in the music. He has a lively spirit, a big smile and an easy laugh and adds jokes and small talk to his performance, teasing the crowd and friends in the audience.
“I tolerate singing so I have an excuse to play guitar,” joked Smalley, who prefers to play instrumental songs such as the Allman Brother’s “Jessica.” “The Allman Brothers are like mother’s milk for me,’’ said Smalley, as he introduced the song, following it with another Allman Brothers song, “Soul Shine.” He has a “close” relationship with his guitar, often bent over it as he plays, his face hidden behind his well-loved cowboy hat, bouncing with the beat of the song.
He also sang a song by Richard Thompson called “1952 Vincent Black Lightning,” about the rough life of a motorcycle thief and the girl he loved. Smalley gave life to lyrics like “Red hair and black leather, my favorite color scheme,” and “He was runnin’ out of road. He was runnin’ out of breath.”
Smalley played several songs by other composers but also included some of his own work. He sang a song called “Lydia” about a “girl back home.” The song includes the names of many flowers found in Florida. Another one of his songs, “Mangrove Run,” was about fishing and spending time in the mangrove islands around the small fishing village of Chokoloskee.
Calling his guitar a “banjo with a thyroid problem,” Smalley played many old fiddle songs. “Old fiddle tunes are beautiful — the voice of the mountains,” said Smalley. He tuned his guitar in various ways to get different sounds out of it, and with a chuckle said tuning instruments on stage was his way to “punish the audience.” He also joked that he “put in guitar playing mistakes on purpose” so the guitar players in the crowd would have something to critique.
During intermission Smalley encouraged guests to come visit with him, and he spent time talking with budding musicians, encouraging them in their craft. Ray Mercer got to talk to Smalley about his guitar playing. “I like to ‘pick,’ but I’m not part of a band,” said Mercer during the break in the music.
If you like to “pick” at music, consider attending Music in the Park. The next event is March 30, when the California Toe Jam Band will be performing. For more info on Highlands Hammock State Park, the “Friends” group, and Music in the Park, contact Park Services Specialist Carla Kappmeyer-Sherwin at (863) 471-5324 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/highlands-hammock-state-park.
