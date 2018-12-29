Smart justice — the principle that the criminal justice system can maintain public safety at less cost — has wide bipartisan support in Washington.
But we’re still waiting for the concept to come alive in Jacksonville and the state of Florida.
The First Step Act was signed by President Donald Trump Friday after passing by an overwhelming 87 to 12 vote in the U.S. Senate and overwhelming support in the House.
The Washington Post called it “the most far-reaching overhaul of the criminal justice system in a generation.”
The new law involves a series of reforms, such as providing more rehabilitation programs. It also would shorten some mandatory minimum sentences for non-violent offenses and give judges more discretion.
Support from Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, was a strong factor in gaining support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for this series of federal criminal justice reforms.
Outgoing Florida Attorney Gen. Pam Bondi is among the leaders of a bipartisan group of 38 state attorneys supporting the First Step Act.
Conservatives like the Koch Brothers and the Fraternal Order of Police like the cost savings while liberals like the ACLU like the emphasis on rehabilitating prisoners. After all, the vast majority of prisoners will be released at some point.
Jacksonville’s own Kevin Gay, the head of Operation New Hope, has been a regular visitor at the White House, speaking to Kushner about the issue. Operation New Hope, which Gay founded, has gained national prominence for its success in giving ex-convicts the skills and training to be gainfully employed.
While the federal bill only affects federal prisons, let’s hope the impact ripples down to Florida and Jacksonville.
Politicians have been so afraid of being accused of being soft on crime that a prison building boom has been underway for decades, and the United States has turned into the world’s biggest per capita jailer.
There are too many people held in local jails for misdemeanors. For instance, as Ruth Ann Hepler has written, of people arrested in Duval County for misdemeanors in 2016, only 13.21 percent were released on own recognizance. That implies that the vast majority were flight risks. Not likely. A large number of them were unable to post cash bail.
This is why local civil rights attorney William Sheppard’s firm charges that the cash bail system violates the rights of poor defendants to equal protection under the law.
There are too many people held in state prisons for nonviolent crimes who could be released under state supervision without endangering the public and with a better chance of rehabilitation.
Many of the imprisoned are behind bars for drug offenses and have mental health issues.
Cities like Miami and San Antonio have set up separate facilities that treat the drug and mental health issues less expensively and more successfully.
In fact, the state of Texas has been able to close prisons with such programs while still protecting public safety. Georgia is another state that has embraced smart justice reforms.
In the Times-Union’s interviews with candidates for the Legislature, we receive few promises for action on smart justice reform.
Florida has been a laggard, though there have been a few successes.
For instance the Florida Legislature passed the first-in-the-nation Adult Civil Citation program that will allow adults to be diverted to programs and not be burdened with a criminal record for the rest of their lives, wrote Barney Bishop in the Times-Union. Bishop is CEO of the Florida Smart Justice Alliance.
With the leadership of State Attorney Melissa Nelson and Sheriff Mike Williams, civil citations are being used more often for juvenile offenses, sparing them from entering the school-to-jail pipeline.
The Times-Union Editorial Board has long supported smart justice reforms with the rubric — saving money, saving lives. The two goals can go together.
America’s prison-industrial complex is out of control. Smart justice reforms are needed for Jacksonville and the state.
An editorial from the Florida Times-Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.